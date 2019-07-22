35 Instagram Captions For Beach House Pics That Are Shore To Get Lots Of Likes

Before the summer months end, you and your friends need to plan a beach house trip together. Even if it's just a quick weekend away, you'll love relaxation time by the ocean with your number one squad. By day, you'll soak up the sun, and by night, you'll unwind while watching movies or enjoying a beach bonfire. If you haven't started planning, now is the time. The one thing you don't have to worry about is having some Instagram captions for beach house pics. Let me handle that crucial detail for you.

The first thing you need to do is find the perfect spot to rent, and then, go over the rules of staying at a beach house with your friends. After those are off of your checklist, make sure to clear off some space on your phone. Between the sun, surf, and sand, there will be tons of Instagram-worthy moments you'll want to capture.

You'll need to snap a group pic of everyone living large in the house, a few swimsuit selfies on the beach, and cozy pics of everyone chilling at night. When the time comes to post every photo you take, you'll need good captions to go along with each one. Any of these 35 beach house quotes are sure to work for all of them, so relax and have a beachy keen time surrounded by your favorite people.

1. "Life is better at the beach."

2. "These are our resting beach faces."

3. "We're in a tropical state of mind."

4. "You, me, and the sea."

5. "Life's a beach, enjoy the waves."

6. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach."

7. "Gonna pretend we're in an episode of 'Jersey Shore.'"

8. "High tides and good vibes in the beach house with my friends."

9. "And we'll all float on OK." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"

10. "I love my squad to the beach and back."

11. "Sorry, the beach is calling, so I need to go."

12. "The beach is my happy place."

13. "What the shell, we're having a beach weekend."

14. "Oh ship, it's beach house time!"

15. "Tropic like it's hot."

16. "You can't sip with us."

17. "A summer I'll always remember with people I'll never forget."

18. "BEACH: Best escape anyone can have."

19. "An ocean breeze puts my mind at ease."

20. "Waking sunny side up."

21. "The minute I saw the beach, it was love at first sight."

22. "Living on beach time."

23. "The beach house is where friends go to make memories."

24. "Beauty and the beach."

25. "Beach life is shore perfection."

26. "Making wishes on all the starfishes."

27. "Watch me sip. Watch me lay, lay."

28. "If anyone asks, sunsets are my favorite color."

29. "I'm feeling just beachy."

30. "Beach days always."

31. "The only B.S. I need are bikinis and sandals."

32. "Memories made at the beach house last a lifetime."

33. "I've got 99 bikinis and I can't choose one."

34. "Until further notice, find me by the sea."

35. "Home is where the waves are."