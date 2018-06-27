26 Fourth Of July Sparklers Captions For Instagram, So It's Time To Get Lit
Every year, you can't help but fall more in love with the fireworks and festivities that come with celebrating the Fourth of July. Sparks are flying (literally), and the whole sky is lit up for all to swoon over. If that doesn't sound like the beginning of an enchanting fairy tale, then I don't know what does. It's incredible to consider how many people will be looking up to the sky, and when they look down at their phones, you'll be lighting up their feed with Fourth of July sparklers captions for Instagram.
Even when you're an adult, sparklers are still so entertaining. That spark is so photogenic, and you can't get enough of the little smoke patterns you make as it fizzles out. Yeah, you did this back when you were a kid, but a super lit holiday like the Fourth of July will always make you pretty nostalgic (even down to the red, white, and blue ice cream you're bound to take selfies with).
You likely already have the perfect outfit picked out, and it probably includes a red, white, and blue bandana with a bright red lipstick. You might even throw in some cowboy boots to finish it off. Whether you're in your own backyard or at a rooftop party with your city friends, you won't want to pass up the chance to have a full-blown photo op with your little, sparkling piece of Fourth of July in your hand. Sorry, fireflies, but you've met your match.
That sparkler isn't going to stay lit for long, so make sure you're all set to snap a pic of the seemingly magical flame. You'll go through a bunch throughout the day for obvious reasons. Red, white, and blue is usually enough to describe the Fourth of July feels, but these 26 captions are an added bonus for your pics.
1. “When there's darkness around you, shine your light even brighter.” — Jeanette Coron
2. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamond"
3. “Shine your light, the world needs it.” ― Eileen Anglin
4. “Don't let anything dull your sparkle.” ― Unknown
5. “Learn to twinkle your shine; because, it's beautiful!” ― Twinkle Sharma
6. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." — Elmer Davis
7. "Who ever said magic doesn't exist?" — Unknown
8. "If it involves fireworks, beach days, barbecues, and freedom — count me in." — Unknown
9. "Sparkle like no one's watching." — Unknown
10. "Hey, who turned the lights out?" — Unknown
11. “Stars shine even for those who refuse to look up.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo
12. "Giving fireflies a run for their money." — Unknown
13. "Sparkle away." — Unknown
14. "It's still magic even if you know how it's done." — Terry Pratchett
15. " And so the adventure begins." — Unknown
16. "The real secret of magic lies in the performance." — David Copperfield
17. "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou
18. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." — Unknown
19. "Shine is my favorite color." — Unknown
20. "You mustn't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter, darling." — Unknown
21. "Do more of what makes you sparkle." — Unknown
22. "You can't handle all of this sparkle." — Unknown
23. "You were born to sparkle." — Unknown
24. "You light me up inside, like the Fourth of July." — Becky G, "Shower"
25. "Talk about being lit." — Unknown
26. "From a little spark may burst a flame." — Dante Alighieri