Every year, you can't help but fall more in love with the fireworks and festivities that come with celebrating the Fourth of July. Sparks are flying (literally), and the whole sky is lit up for all to swoon over. If that doesn't sound like the beginning of an enchanting fairy tale, then I don't know what does. It's incredible to consider how many people will be looking up to the sky, and when they look down at their phones, you'll be lighting up their feed with Fourth of July sparklers captions for Instagram.

Even when you're an adult, sparklers are still so entertaining. That spark is so photogenic, and you can't get enough of the little smoke patterns you make as it fizzles out. Yeah, you did this back when you were a kid, but a super lit holiday like the Fourth of July will always make you pretty nostalgic (even down to the red, white, and blue ice cream you're bound to take selfies with).

You likely already have the perfect outfit picked out, and it probably includes a red, white, and blue bandana with a bright red lipstick. You might even throw in some cowboy boots to finish it off. Whether you're in your own backyard or at a rooftop party with your city friends, you won't want to pass up the chance to have a full-blown photo op with your little, sparkling piece of Fourth of July in your hand. Sorry, fireflies, but you've met your match.

That sparkler isn't going to stay lit for long, so make sure you're all set to snap a pic of the seemingly magical flame. You'll go through a bunch throughout the day for obvious reasons. Red, white, and blue is usually enough to describe the Fourth of July feels, but these 26 captions are an added bonus for your pics.

1. “When there's darkness around you, shine your light even brighter.” — Jeanette Coron

2. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamond"

3. “Shine your light, the world needs it.” ― Eileen Anglin

4. “Don't let anything dull your sparkle.” ― Unknown

5. “Learn to twinkle your shine; because, it's beautiful!” ― Twinkle Sharma

6. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." — Elmer Davis

7. "Who ever said magic doesn't exist?" — Unknown

8. "If it involves fireworks, beach days, barbecues, and freedom — count me in." — Unknown

9. "Sparkle like no one's watching." — Unknown

10. "Hey, who turned the lights out?" — Unknown

11. “Stars shine even for those who refuse to look up.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

12. "Giving fireflies a run for their money." — Unknown

13. "Sparkle away." — Unknown

14. "It's still magic even if you know how it's done." — Terry Pratchett

15. " And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

16. "The real secret of magic lies in the performance." — David Copperfield

17. "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou

18. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." — Unknown

19. "Shine is my favorite color." — Unknown

20. "You mustn't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter, darling." — Unknown

21. "Do more of what makes you sparkle." — Unknown

22. "You can't handle all of this sparkle." — Unknown

23. "You were born to sparkle." — Unknown

24. "You light me up inside, like the Fourth of July." — Becky G, "Shower"

25. "Talk about being lit." — Unknown

26. "From a little spark may burst a flame." — Dante Alighieri