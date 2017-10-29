10 Romantic Texts To Send Your Partner Just To Say "I Love You"

You don't have to be a poet laureate to come up with romantic texts to send your partner, but finding the right words to properly appreciate them can be a bit of a challenge. If you have cold feet about saying "I love you" over text message — or even if you haven't gotten to that level yet — don't worry. There’s more than one way to say “I love you” without actually saying it. The goal is to make sure your partner knows how strongly you feel about them, and what better way to remind them than by brightening their day with a quick text?

A sweet love message during the work day can give your partner major butterflies, whether it’s a quick “ily!” or a funny Instagram post that made you think of them. You can send them a song that reminds you of them, a quote you read that reflects how they make you feel, or a funny meme about something you know they’d appreciate. All of these romantic messages communicate love, even if they don’t explicitly say it outright. If you still don't know where to start, here are some ideas to help you begin your own sweet text serenade.

1. Express What You Wish You Were Doing

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

Waking up in your partner’s arms is euphoric until you have to tear yourself out of bed and go to work. If love is agony, I don't know any greater agony than having to get up when you'd rather spend all day in bed. Let your lover know how badly you wish you could hit snooze.

2. Let Them Know When You Think Of Them

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

If you find yourself grinning alone on your lunch break thinking about something cute they said, or telling your co-workers on Slack about the sweet surprise dinner they planned you last night, text your partner instead. They'll appreciate it so much more than your co-workers, trust.

3. Tell Them How They Make You Feel

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

Love can be hard to find! If you feel it, don’t be afraid to express exactly how much value your partner brings to your life. This text is a cute way to let them know that even if you appear cool, calm and collected around them, you’re actually giddy on the inside.

4. Send Them Something Only They’d Understand

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

If you're dating someone who constantly wows you with their otherworldly sensitivity and intelligence, let them know by praising them just as much as you already do in your head. (Save this one for someone who’s just as into all things new age-y as you.)

5. Lean Into The Cheesiness

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

Who cares if love is kind of corny? It's way better to give in to all the feels than to let your pride take over.

6. Tell Them A Story

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

There are plenty of stories about love and relationships in mythology. Find one that captures exactly how you feel and then tell your cutie about it. If that’s not up their alley, bring in a pop culture reference you know they’ll understand, like a funny recap of a scene from their favorite show, or a lyric from their favorite song.

7. Send Them A Song

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

You don't have to come up with cute, lovey-dovey texts all on your own. Plenty of people have said it beautifully with music! Send along a song that reminds you of your lover. Better yet, make them a personal playlist.

8. Give Them A Superlative

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

What else feels as comforting as a relationship where you both know how the other feels with complete confidence? When you can put aside your egos and all your cards are on the table, you’ll finally feel like you have the freedom to gush about them, to them. Don’t be shy about celebrating your boo at every opportunity.

9. Thank Them For Being There For You

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

You don't have to plan some grand, romantic gesture to express how much you appreciate someone. A simple "thank you" lets the other person feel all of your love and gratitude without burying it in anything too performative or over-the-top.

10. Tell Them What You're Looking Forward To

Caitlyn Luce Christensen

Rough day? Recruit your partner and turn it around by telling them how pumped you are to cuddle, watch movies, and order pizza together.

Remember: Your partner is with you because they care about you, too. Try not to overthink an “i love you” text, because, pssst, they probably feel the same way. Just hearing from you will make them smile.