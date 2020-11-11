20 Texts To Send Your Partner When You're Thinking About Them

Depending on how long you and your SO have been together, regular texting may start to get put on the back burner. After all, when you spend most of your free time together, it's pretty obvious that things are solid, right? Although, it's easy to assume that texting your partner "just because" becomes less important once you're in an established relationship, the truth is, it can still be used as a powerful tool to let your them know they're on your mind. Here are some sweet texts to send your partner when you're thinking about them that will make them feel amazing.

1. "You. Me. Takeout. Tonight." 😉

2. "Thinking about you really does brighten my day."

3. "I just want to be curled up in your arms right now."

4. "I can’t wait to see you." 😘

5. "Wish you were here with me right now." \ud83d

6. "Stop making me think about you, I need to focus!" ❤️

7. "I’m getting butterflies just thinking about seeing you later."

8. "You are so good to me."

9. "Just spent the last hour daydreaming about you. Thought you might like to know."

10. "Can't stop laughing about [fill-in-the-blank funny thing they said or did]. You are the absolute cutest."✨

11. "Cuddling with you would be perfect right now."

12. "Thinking about you on my lunch break and it's making me melt."

13. "Just wanted to tell you you're great." 💕

14. "Wishing I could teleport us both into bed rn."

15. "Staycation this weekend? I want to cuddle you for 48 hours straight." 😂

Shutterstock

16. "Thank you for being you."

17. "I'm so glad I found you."

18. "Here's your daily reminder that you're a 👸 and I'm so lucky you're mine."

19. "You are simply the best." ☀️

20. "Wondering what I did in a past life to deserve someone like you."

If the texting in your relationship is starting to take a backseat, don't panic, it's normal for communication to evolve. That said, shooting your partner a text is one of the easiest ways to let them know you care. So, the next time you're sitting at work wondering what your SO is up to, seize the opportunity to make them smile.