Raise your hand if you’ve been consuming an alarming amount of reality TV lately. Whether or not you want to admit it, escaping the real world through your fave drama-filled dating series can be oddly satisfying. Shows like Love Is Blind and The Bachelorette can fulfill your craving for chaos without you even having to leave your couch. You can’t help but stan. But, let’s say you did want to leave your couch to actually, you know, compete or star on one of these productions. Which one should it be? Believe it or not, your zodiac sign could hold the answer to the ideal reality dating show for *you*.

With new shows springing up almost as often as Mercury stations retrograde, each zodiac sign not only has a reality show they should watch next, but a completely separate one just for relationships that they should appear on. Whether you’re a passionate Scorpio looking to spice things up, or a lovey-dovey Libra looking for your happy ending, there’s a reality dating show you’d thrive on. Who knows? Instead of streaming the newest season of Too Hot To Handle, you might just be the next main character.

Without further ado, here’s the reality dating show you should go on, according to astrology:

Christopher Willard/Contributor/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): Married At First Sight

Making quick decisions is your brand, Aries. On a show like Married At First Sight, your impulses could actually work in your favor. Though you wouldn’t be the one calling the shots initially, you’d get to decide whether you want to stay married to the person experts selected for you after living with them for eight weeks. To keep the excitement of a whirlwind romance going, or not be tied down? That is the question.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20): The Courtship

It’s giving... Bridgerton, Taurus. With a Regency era-like setting, The Courtship centers a woman and her 16 suitors living in a castle in the English countryside as they each attempt to win her over. This show not only caters to your desire for a traditional partnership, but it involves plenty of Venusian activities, like ballroom dancing, lavish gowns, and parading around in a Cinderella-esque carriage. The romantic in you would melt.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): FBoy Island

Want to play a game, Gemini? FBoy Island would certainly keep you busy. As you get to know 24 contestants, you’d have to decide who’s a “FBoy” and who’s a “nice guy.” Halfway through the series, the men reveal whether they are on the show to find love and win $100K, or simply there to rake in the cash prize. Considering mind games are your specialty, you’d be down to “F” around on this show.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22): The One That Got Away

Put your sentiments to good use, Cancer. On The One That Got Away, you’re given the opportunity to reconnect with someone from your past through a device called The Portal. Though you unfortunately wouldn’t get to select the mystery person you’d reunite with, you’d still get your fill of old memories and feelings. The nostalgia is strong with this one.

GMA Network

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): The Bachelorette

Serve that main character energy, Leo. You know the deal with The Bachelorette — as the star of the show, you’d date about 25 contestants, who eagerly await a rose from you in order to stay in the running. That means over two dozen hotties would have all their eyes on YOU and it’s up to YOU who sticks around. It’s every spotlight-loving Leo’s dream scenario.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

You’re motivated by logic, Virgo. On The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, your desire to plan ahead would be front and center. You’d be given eight weeks to determine whether you want to tie the knot with your special someone or part ways, prompting you to make a life-changing decision about how to proceed in your relationship. You thrive under pressure, and this show applies it in the best way.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23): Love Island

A show like this would tick all your boxes, Libra. Coupling up is literally a requirement in order to stay on Love Island — a total non-issue for you, since you rarely struggle with finding a partner. (Keeping them is another story.) Whether you’re eliminated is entirely out of your hands, though, and usually depends on how much viewers or your fellow islanders favor your pairing. But considering your knack for winning people over, making it to the finale shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Too Hot To Handle

Add a little spice, Scorpio. On Too Hot To Handle, temptation is the name of the game. Are you up for the challenge? As someone who usually exercises strong self-control, virtual assistant Lana’s rules would be fun to (try to) follow, especially since rule breaks could cost big bucks. Physical activity and less money, or hands to yourself and more $$$ — it’s up to you.

Netflix

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Temptation Island

Adventure is out there, Sagittarius. On Temptation Island, you and your SO would be placed in separate houses full of attractive people as a way to test the strength of your connection. Sounds messy AF to most, but to you it probably sounds like a fun way to spice things up. Though there’s no grand prize, you would get a free vacation, experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and leave with new (but hopefully not problematic) relationships.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Single’s Inferno

There’s no problem you can’t solve, Capricorn. A stint on Single’s Inferno would prove it. The show centers around 12 singles looking for love on a deserted island, where they’re required to cook their own food, draw their own water, and work together in order to find a way off the island. You’re always up for a challenge, and on SI, you’d not only be able to put your skills to good use, but you’d make new connections at the same time.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Cosmic Love

You’re a fan of all things otherworldly, Aquarius, which makes you the perfect candidate for Cosmic Love. On this show, you’re paired up with a love interest based on your astrological compatibility. As someone who likes to do things in atypical ways, you’d appreciate the unconventional way you’d be matched up with your dates. It’s experimental, it’s refreshing, it’s innovative — it’s your perfect pairing.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): Love Is Blind

You’re looking for a soul connection, Pisces, and Love Is Blind is *the* show that could help you find it. On LIB, you’re able to form a bond with your potential spouse before actually meeting them IRL. Since you’re the hopeless romantic of the zodiac, bonding with another person through intimate conversations before ever seeing them face-to-face is exactly the kind of experience you’re looking for.