Looking for love in paradise sounds ideal, but with Netflix’s latest reality dating show, Single’s Inferno, 12 singles are tasked with finding romantic partners in an inferno — well, on a deserted island. Single’s Inferno became the first South Korean reality show to make its way onto Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows chart in early January, and it’s captured plenty of fans since. If you’ve been marathon-watching the Korean show on the streaming platform, you might be wondering, where is Single’s Inferno filmed? In the show, the contestants must find a match in order to leave the “Hell Island” for the luxurious “Heaven Island” (aka Paradise Hotel), where they’ll be treated to a romantic date similar to something you’d see on a Bachelor one-on-one date.

Both the deserted island and lavish hotel are places where fans of the show, which premiered on Dec. 18, can visit IRL. The series, which is a joint production between Netflix and Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company, was shot in South Korea, and Netflix confirmed that the island is Saseungbong-do off the coast of Incheon. This gorgeous uninhabited island has actually been the backdrop for a few other Korean shows like Muhan Dojeon, Two Days and One Night, and Running Man, which is also available on Netflix. The island, which has a seemingly endless sandy beach, is perfect for a day trip or overnighting camping if you happen to be visiting Korea.

It’s also pretty easy to get to Saseungbong-do. All you need to do is take a ferry from the Incheon Port Authority to Saseungbong-do Island for about 41,700 won for round-trip fare on weekdays. That’s about $35 per person. There is also an admission fee to the island, which is used for water-supply, toilets, and maintenance, for about 10,000 won — or about $8. So, all together you’re looking at roughly $43 for an island getaway where you can go swimming, fishing, and clam-digging. The island also boasts a gorgeous sunset view, so you’ll want to bring along your camera for all the Insta-worthy moments.

Of course, if you’d rather have a more heavenly visit to South Korea, you’ll want to stay at the Paradise City Hotel, which is also in the Incheon area. This is the Single’s Inferno filming location for “Heaven Island” where coupled contestants go to get to know each other more and finally share their age and profession with each other. While U.S. citizens are currently permitted to travel to Korea, they must undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation when they arrive. You’ll also need to submit a negative PCR test and have a vaccine pass in order to get into restaurants and cafes. This may be hard if you’ve received your vaccines in the U.S.

To save you the stress — since it’s paradise after all — you may want to just plan a trip to Paradise City Hotel once traveling overseas is a bit easier. This will also give you a chance to save up so you can stay in the Deluxe Pool Villa like they do in the series. If you’re traveling with your partner, enjoy a romantic night in where you order room service and lounge by your own private pool. The Paradise Hotel and Resort is also located about an hour from Seoul, which is a 2022 travel trend destination due to the popularity of the Han River lights at night. While you’re in the city, you can also check out some of the To All The Boys 3 filming locations.

Of course, you’ll have plenty to enjoy at the Paradise Hotel and Resort, which offers an outdoor and indoor pool as well as a spa, sauna, fitness area, flower shop, and Safari Park with a bowling zone. Whether you’re looking for an inferno or paradise-inspired vacay, these Single’s Inferno filming locations are a match made in heaven.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.