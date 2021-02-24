The 2D Cafe From 'To All The Boys 3' Is A Real Spot You Should Visit Post-Pandemic

The To All The Boys trilogy may have come to an end when the final film To All the Boys: Always and Forever dropped on Netflix, but you're not ready to say goodbye to Lara Jean yet. Luckily, you don't have to. Other than rewatching the movies, you can also recreate some of your favorite moments from the series by visiting the actual filming locations post-pandemic. For instance, the 2D cafe from To All The Boys 3 is a real spot you'll want to add to your bucket list.

The adorable black and white cafe that looks like something straight out of a sketchbook is real, and according to The Kitchn, you can visit Greem Cafe in Seoul, South Korea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions that you should avoid traveling due to COVID-19, but that shouldn't stop you from planning a To All The Boys-inspired South Korea trip to take when traveling abroad is safe again. Of course, Greem Cafe should be one of your first stops.

The two-dimensional coffee shop, which is named after the street it's on, will make you feel like you're dining in a cartoon with its tables, chairs, and even coffee cups. It's the perfect spot for Instagram pics, especially if you wear bright colors to stand out against the black and white aesthetic. You can also order a plate of colorful cupcakes like Lara Jean and her sisters do in the movie for some super sweet foodie pics.

If you need picture inspiration for when you finally make it to the cafe, you can follow their Instagram account (@greem_cafe), and be sure to tag them in your post. The Greem company has other cafe locations in South Korea you can visit as well, including a Jeju Island location and one in Gangneung.

The location in Seoul is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., so stop in for an afternoon treat and coffee or dessert. You could even make it a full day of visiting To All The Boys locations by stopping by the love locks at the N Seoul Tower. That's where LJ and her sisters look for their late mother's padlock together on the railings. Then, go shopping along the Myeongdong Shopping Street and snap a pic with an ice cream cone just like the Covey sisters do in the movie.

After sightseeing, you can relax in your hotel with sheet masks while snapping a pic lying on the floor, just like the Covey sisters. That may sound like the perfect trip to you and a great way to keep your love of the To All The Boys series alive.