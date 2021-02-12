The third installment of the To All The Boys series has arrived on Netflix, and it's even more swoon-worthy than the last. The movie debuted on Feb. 12 and covers Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's senior year of high school as they decide what their future as a couple might look like. Watching them embark on this journey may remind you of chatting with your SO about your dreams together, so you'll likely want to grab these relatable To All The Boys 3 quotes to pair with your own pics.

From faking their relationship in the first movie, to overcoming a love triangle in the second, to exploring New York City together in the most recent film, Lara Jean and Peter have come a long way. You can recreate some of their cutest moments from the third movie by snapping a pic in matching pink polos to channel the bowling scene, paired with a To All the Boys: Always and Forever quote like, "Oh, you're cute." Or, split headphones and lay on the couch together for a cuddly pic like the duo does when Lara Jean returns from Korea. Pair your post with, "We are a terrible rom-com couple."

The Peter to your Lara Jean will be all heart-eyed when they see your Insta post, captioned with any of these these To All the Boys: Always and Forever quotes. By sharing these sweet snaps on the 'gram, you'll have memories with your SO that you can look back on always and forever.

Katie Yu/Netflix

1. "You went to the library for me?" — Lara Jean

2. "Did you know that you smile in your sleep?" — Peter

3. "I want to be with you. That's all I ever wanted." — Lara Jean

4. "Boy meets girl." — Lara Jean

5. "Hand in the back pocket of your jeans kind of love." — Lara Jean

6. "Real love is choosing each other through all of it, every single day." — Lara Jean

7. "I wanted the kind of love you see in movies." — Lara Jean

8. "I spin you." — Peter

9. "I choose you, too." — Peter

10. "I can't wait to see you." — Lara Jean

11. "You're, like, way smarter than me." — Peter

12. "Oh, you're cute." — Peter

13. "Writing love letters." — Lara Jean

14. "I can't believe we listened to eight hours of music." — Lara Jean

15. "I shared an album with you on Spotify." — Peter

16. "They break up, and make up." — Lara Jean

17. "Real love is choosing each other through all of it." — Lara Jean

18. "You'll buy presents for someone you love, and if you're lucky, you'll eat doughnuts." — Lara Jean

19. "And they live happily ever after." — Lara Jean

20. "We need a song." - Peter

21. "Love, real love." — Lara Jean

22. "I’m gonna tackle you and smother you with kisses and give you gifts." — Lara Jean

23. "Maybe the song has to pick us, you know?" — Lara Jean

24. "I remember when we met." — Peter

25. "I wish we had a meet-cute." — Lara Jean

26. "We're not like those other couples." — Lara Jean

27. "Sometimes, I can’t believe how lucky I am that you chose me." — Peter

28. "We are a terrible rom-com couple." — Lara Jean