The Lyrics To Peter & Lara Jean’s Song "Beginning Middle End" On 'TATB 3' Are So Cute
Over the course of three To All the Boys movies, Lara Jean and Peter have put their own spin on the rom-com tropes Lara Jean knows so well. They fake-dated in the first one, then dealt with a love triangle in the sequel. Now that the final chapter has hit Netflix, the couple are tackling another romantic hurdle: finding "their song." It turns out, Lara Jean and Peter's song in To All The Boys 3 was made just for them, and the adorable lyrics sum up the last movie's romance perfectly.
Spoilers for To All The Boys: Always and Forever follow. Early on in the third movie, Lara Jean bemoaned the ways her and Peter's relationship doesn't fit into her favorite genre. "We don't have a song, we don't have an anniversary, and we can't remember how wet met," she said. "We are a terrible rom-com couple."
Getting that romantic comedy fairytale ending seems increasingly difficult in To All The Boys 3, as Lara Jean and Peter's plans to attend Stanford after graduation together fall apart. After finding out she didn't get into the school, Lara Jean falls in love with NYU and the couple is forced to deal with what their relationship could look like after high school.
They ultimately agree to make things work 3,000 miles apart while each of them follows their own dreams. "My whole life, I've wanted the kind of love you see in movies," Lara Jean says at the end. "Boy meets girl, they break up and make up, and they live happily ever after. But in real life, that's not where the story ends; it's where it begins."
Lara Jean acknowledges that while being apart won't be easy, she believes love is about choosing each other through the years, no matter what life throws at you. Lara Jean's philosophy on romance is perfectly summed up in Leah Nobel's original song "Beginning Middle End," which written exclusively for the film, and by transitive property, for LJ and Peter. Here are the full lyrics:
VERSE 1
Sometimes, you get what
You've always been wishing for
But most times, it's not on your deadline
But that's all right
I was worn out and jaded
From trying on people to love
But you fit so well
PRE-CHORUS
When they ask why, I can never explain
But a symphony played
When you told me your name
And I took that as a sign
CHORUS
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be mine?
VERSE 2
Sometimes, it's hard to
See what the future holds
And most times, it feels like
A steep climb, and that's all right
There's magic in details
The tender small gestures of love
And the way they all add up
PRE-CHORUS
When they ask why, I can never explain
But a symphony played
When you told me your name
And it sounded like a sign
CHORUS
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be mine?
BRIDGE
Five years later and I'm still yours
Ten years later and I'm still yours
Fifty years later and I'm still your
Beginning and middle and end
Five years later and I'm still yours
Ten years later and I'm still yours
Fifty years later and I'm still your
Beginning and middle and end
Beginning and middle and end
OUTRO
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be my
Beginning, my middle, my end?
Will you be mine?
To All the Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.