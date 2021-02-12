Over the course of three To All the Boys movies, Lara Jean and Peter have put their own spin on the rom-com tropes Lara Jean knows so well. They fake-dated in the first one, then dealt with a love triangle in the sequel. Now that the final chapter has hit Netflix, the couple are tackling another romantic hurdle: finding "their song." It turns out, Lara Jean and Peter's song in To All The Boys 3 was made just for them, and the adorable lyrics sum up the last movie's romance perfectly.

Spoilers for To All The Boys: Always and Forever follow. Early on in the third movie, Lara Jean bemoaned the ways her and Peter's relationship doesn't fit into her favorite genre. "We don't have a song, we don't have an anniversary, and we can't remember how wet met," she said. "We are a terrible rom-com couple."

Getting that romantic comedy fairytale ending seems increasingly difficult in To All The Boys 3, as Lara Jean and Peter's plans to attend Stanford after graduation together fall apart. After finding out she didn't get into the school, Lara Jean falls in love with NYU and the couple is forced to deal with what their relationship could look like after high school.

Katie Yu/Netflix

They ultimately agree to make things work 3,000 miles apart while each of them follows their own dreams. "My whole life, I've wanted the kind of love you see in movies," Lara Jean says at the end. "Boy meets girl, they break up and make up, and they live happily ever after. But in real life, that's not where the story ends; it's where it begins."

Lara Jean acknowledges that while being apart won't be easy, she believes love is about choosing each other through the years, no matter what life throws at you. Lara Jean's philosophy on romance is perfectly summed up in Leah Nobel's original song "Beginning Middle End," which written exclusively for the film, and by transitive property, for LJ and Peter. Here are the full lyrics:

VERSE 1

Sometimes, you get what

You've always been wishing for

But most times, it's not on your deadline

But that's all right

I was worn out and jaded

From trying on people to love

But you fit so well

PRE-CHORUS

When they ask why, I can never explain

But a symphony played

When you told me your name

And I took that as a sign

CHORUS

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be mine?

VERSE 2

Sometimes, it's hard to

See what the future holds

And most times, it feels like

A steep climb, and that's all right

There's magic in details

The tender small gestures of love

And the way they all add up

PRE-CHORUS

When they ask why, I can never explain

But a symphony played

When you told me your name

And it sounded like a sign

CHORUS

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be mine?

BRIDGE

Five years later and I'm still yours

Ten years later and I'm still yours

Fifty years later and I'm still your

Beginning and middle and end

Five years later and I'm still yours

Ten years later and I'm still yours

Fifty years later and I'm still your

Beginning and middle and end

Beginning and middle and end

OUTRO

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be my

Beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be mine?

Katie Yu/Netflix

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is now streaming on Netflix.