It seems like there's a new Netflix reality show coming out every week these days, and it can feel a bit overwhelming. Do you rewatch Love Is Blind for the 10th time, or do you finally watch The Circle now that there's a second season? With an endless amount of options, deciding which show to marathon over the weekend can be a challenge. Figuring out the Netflix reality show you should watch, based on your zodiac sign, however, is surprisingly easy. Whether you're a Taurus looking to indulge in a show all about home decor, or an Aries looking for something that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, there's something on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.

Finding the show that best resonates with you isn't always easy, and you may oftentimes find yourself starting a series just to abandon it halfway through the first episode. When it comes to reality TV, the biggest thing you likely look for is relatability in the stories being told. It's supposed to feel — dare I say? — realistic. If it doesn't, you usually find yourself completely forgetting about it and jumping to the next thing. With your attention span dropping more and more, TV shows have a short amount of time to capture your attention. The good news is, below you'll find the Netflix reality show you should watch, based on your zodiac sign, so it makes the quest for your ideal reality series effortless.

Aries: Too Hot To Handle

As the bold sign of the zodiac, you've been looking for a series that cuts to the chase, and that's Too Hot To Handle. This reality show centers around single people living their best lives on a beautiful beach, who are free to do as they please. There's a catch, however. If they want to leave with the $100,000 grand prize, they have to abstain from having sex. Since lust and competition are two of your favorite pastimes, you'll fall in love with this show instantly.

Taurus: Queer Eye

This sentimental show fuses together so many things you love, Taurus: home decor, fashion, and food. Queer Eye is a show that tugs on your heartstrings, while also adding a creative element. Your love for all things pleasure-based are beautifully displayed in this series, and you'll find yourself falling in love with Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, Tan, and Bobby again and again.

Gemini: The Circle

This light-hearted and hilarious series centers around your favorite thing: social interaction, with no strings attached. The Circle follows contestants as they compete over a social media platform for a chance to find love and $100,000. With twists and unexpected turns at every corner, this reality show allows you to be whoever you want to be, and as the most adaptable sign of the zodiac, you'll see yourself best represented in this series.

Cancer: Marriage Or Mortgage

This heartfelt series combines romance and home ownership, two of your favorite things. You tend to be a softy, and Marriage or Mortgage will definitely have you in your feels. This series centers around couples trying to decide between their dream wedding or their dream home, and it can feel impossible to choose. Since you're a lover of happily ever afters, this series is right up your alley.

Leo: Million Dollar Beach House

This competitive show centers around real estate agents looking to make millions selling homes. The only obstacles in their way are each other, and as the natural-born leader of the zodiac, this show aligns with your authoritative nature effortlessly. With lavish cars and homes at every turn and money on everyone's mind, you won't be able to turn off this ruthless series.

Virgo: Get Organized With The Home Edit

Structure and tidiness are your favorite things, and this fun series perfectly embodies that. Get Organized With The Home Edit follows The Home Edit CEOs as they organize spaces for celebrities and non-celebrities alike. You'll get to see the process of cleaning, organizing, and decluttering spaces of all different sizes, likely prompting you to do some organizing of your own.

Libra: Dating Around

You're fond of romance, but don't always care to be tied down to one person, especially since you have so many potential suiters. This series walks you through five different blind dates, in hopes that a second date can be secured. Since you live for social interactions, this series can provide you with the fulfillment of going on different dates without having to leave your couch.

Scorpio: Love Is Blind

As someone who loves to keep their cards close to their chest, you'll love this reality show centered around falling for someone you've never seen. This series walks you through the process of finding your soulmate and planning a life together — all without meeting them. It then walks you through the meeting stage, and leads up to the wedding. Your desire to form deep and meaningful bonds is beautifully represented in this series, and you'll be hooked right off the bat.

Sagittarius: Floor Is Lava

As the adventurer of the zodiac, you tend to prioritize excitement in every area of your life, and Floor Is Lava definitely embodies that. This exciting game show centers around contestants navigating different rooms where the floor is "lava," making for a unique twist on an obstacle course. Watching others have fun is something your optimistic nature lives for, and watching this series will likely leave you wanting to sign up for the next season.

Capricorn: Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset centers around a brokerage company called The Oppenheim Group as the employees navigate business deals, drama, and complicated relationships with each other. As the productive, goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, you'll find yourself relating to these business-minded individuals again and again throughout the season.

Aquarius: Love On The Spectrum

This romantic reality show focuses on different young adults on the autism spectrum, giving you a very realistic look at what dating can be like for them. As someone who prioritizes authenticity in your life, you'll love the straightforward approach this series takes when it comes to finding love.

Pisces: Nailed It!

This creative series puts a fun spin on baking, where contestants are asked to recreate not-so-easy desserts for a chance to win $10,000. As someone who prioritizes living in the moment, you'll enjoy watching as each contestant tries (and occasionally fails) at making delicious treats. You're not the most competitive, so you'll likely enjoy the creative element of this series more than anything else.