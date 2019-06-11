For some of us, a career is simply a means to an end. It's a job you don't hate that also pays the bills and leaves you with enough free time to relax. For others? Their career is their life. It began the moment they were asked, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" and it's been gaining momentum ever since. No matter who doubts them or how unrealistic their dreams may seem, they keep their eyes on the goal. Call them workaholics, overly competitive, or go-getters, but the most career-driven zodiac signs don't have time to care either way.

If you've got placements in Aries, Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius, you don't just daydream of prosperity and success. You amp yourself up, lay down the groundwork, and make your dreams a reality. You don't wait for the universe to drop in with an opportunity. You get out of bed and snag those opportunities yourself. It's true, you can get a little obsessed with being the best. You may be too hard on yourself and you might find it difficult to be truly satisfied with your efforts. But you know that self-improvement is your greatest motivator, and to be honest, you inspire us all.

It's these zodiac signs who tend to come out on top, make a name for themselves, and refuse to rest for one second. It's these signs who not only have a vision, but have the power to bring that vision to life. Read on to find out how:

Aries: They Never Stop Wanting To Prove Themselves

Nothing motivates Aries more than something to be won. Whether it's a card game amongst friends or a major worldwide tournament, this zodiac sign is fighting all the way to the end. Proving they know the most and can do the most brings them so much joy and it all has to do with the fact that they're ruled by Mars, planet of courage and drive. All you have to do to bring out Aries' competitive side is challenge them and this quality makes them so career-oriented.

Virgo: They Always Want To Be Productive And Successful

The stereotypes about Virgo are true. They're productive, to-do list tacklers who know how to accomplish their goals little by little. Their mind is geared for analysis and logic, so when they've got a dream that might seem too big or too lofty, a Virgo has always got a plan that makes sense. What really helps them accomplish their goals is how much they hate feeling like they're falling behind. They'd rather stay ahead of the curve than anywhere near the back of it.

Capricorn: They've Got Big Dreams They Plan To Accomplish

When I think of Capricorn, I think of a CEO of a major company or an athlete that proves their status as number one. I think of a pop star who's constantly winning Grammys or an author who's published hundreds of books. This zodiac sign doesn't just want a great career. They want to break records and put themselves in a tier only they exist in. They're not just competing against everyone else. They're competing with themselves, and they're always pushing the limit.

Aquarius: They Dream Of Having Their Own Empire

If an Aquarius has a career goal in mind, you can bet no one will ever forget their name by the time they've accomplished it. This is the zodiac sign people write about in history books, because not only did they win the game, they revolutionized it altogether. Aquarius has goals that expand beyond the perimeters because they're all about breaking the rules and redefining what is and isn't acceptable. They can lead an entire movement if they want to.