If you’ve ever wondered why some people hate sweets, but love salty foods, you might want to look to the stars for an answer. You can use astrology to explain everything from the fashion trend you should try to how you deal with certain emotions, so it’s no surprise that food preferences work the same way. (Remember when we told you the tasty treat you always have in your home and your go-to snack, based on your sign? Same concept.) Here’s what to know if you’ve been wondering what food pairs best with your zodiac sign.

Contrary to popular relief, astrology is not the study of the zodiac signs, but of the planets, which are essentially the key to understanding your zodiac sign better. For example, Venus-ruled individuals like Libras tend to love sweets, whereas Mars-ruled people like Scorpios tend to enjoy spicy foods more. These differences are due to planetary meanings — Venus is all about indulgences, while Mars is the fiery planet of the heavens. Using the planets as a guide can help you unlock and understand so many things about yourself, even beyond your appetizer preferences. For now, though, here’s the food that goes with your zodiac sign:

Getty Images

Aries: Hot Cheetos

As someone who likes to get to the point as quickly as possible, you’re probably a huge fan of chips and other quick foods. You also tend to prefer your food to pack a punch, just like you do. Spicy foods are probably your kryptonite, so Hot Cheetos are definitely right up your alley. Since you’re also a pretty quick eater, downing a bag of chips in 30 seconds is probably something you’ve done once or twice. My biggest advice for you (as an Aries myself) is to slow down when you eat. Your food is (hopefully) not going anywhere.

Taurus: Cinnamon Rolls

As the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, you’re all about taking your time while you eat. You like to savor every bite, which is pretty on-brand for someone ruled by Venus. You’re all about patience and comfort food, which is why a sweet snack like a cinnamon roll is probably something you love to enjoy. You’re one of the slower eaters of the zodiac, so don’t be too surprised if others (I’m looking at you, Sagittarius) are rushing you to finish your meal.

Gemini: Mozzarella Sticks

As the playful sign of the zodiac, you’re all about foods that are fun to eat. Mozzarella sticks are full of cheese and dippable in any sauce of your choice, so you’re always able to switch it up. You’re not someone who likes to eat the same food every day, but any kind of finger food is definitely something you’ll gravitate toward time and time again. You’re also probably someone who may stop eating mid-convo to weigh in on some witty banter, so make sure you don’t forget to finish your plate.

Cancer: Crab Legs

I know this probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but you’re a huge fan of seafood if you’re a Cancer. As the crab of the zodiac, anything that comes from the ocean is probably tasty in your book, and for good reason. The moon (your sign’s ruler) correlates with salty, and seafood tends to be very well-seasoned. Just make sure that you’re getting enough water if you happen to be sensitive to high-sodium foods.

Leo: Roast Chicken

As the sign of the zodiac that’s ruled by the sun, your ideal food is anything roasted. Anything that you can cook over an open fire is probably right up your alley, and I can definitely see you having friends and family over for a cookout. Not only are you a huge foodie, you also like to show off your phenomenal cooking skills while you’re at it.

Virgo: Any Kind Of Sandwich

Being Mercury-ruled, you’re probably a big fan of finger foods like your fellow Mercury-ruled sign, Gemini. You are a little picky though, so a sandwich is a great way to play it safe while also allowing you to switch it up when you’re looking for a change. As an earth sign, you’re a “no frills” kind of foodie, so anything with over-the-top additions is likely not your vibe. Instead, you prefer your food to be nutritious and straightforward and don’t like having to pick things off of it.

Libra: Candied Yams

You’ve got a pretty strong sweet tooth, Libra, which makes sense, considering Venus is your ruler. You’re a huge fan of anything that’s a little heavy on the sugar, and you may even enjoy baking cakes and pastries. A food like candied yams is right up your alley because it really allows you to activate all your senses while eating it. Sharing your food with others is a great way to exercise your creative side while also making a great gift for your loved ones, which — as the sign of relationships — is pretty high up on your list of priorities.

Scorpio: Jalapeño Poppers

As a Scorpio, you’re all about foods with a surprising twist, and jalapeño poppers are just that. While they’re seemingly innocent on the outside, just like you, they’ve got a spicy twist. As a Mars-ruled sign, you’re a pretty big fan of spicy foods, but not in a dramatic way. You’re more a fan of subtle flavors, and the cheese in your jalapeño poppers definitely has that covered.

Sagittarius: Pizza

The planet Jupiter is associated with oily, flavorful tastes, which makes pizza an ideal choice for you. Not only is it a quick finger food that you can enjoy on-the-go, but it also has the ability to feed you and your friends. As the Jupiter-ruled sign of the zodiac, you’re all about sharing your food, and pizza is the perfect dish to do that with. Pizza can also be baked in many different ways, and the toppings are endless, meaning you’ll never get bored of this cheesy food.

Capricorn: Steak and Potatoes

As one of the more traditional signs, you’re all about tried-and-true favorites, making steak and potatoes your ideal meal. This food allows you to get a hearty calorie intake, while also being upscale enough to order during a business meeting. It’s also an easy go-to meal if you get home late after a busy day of taking over the world — and in no time, you’ll have the perfect recipe down pat.

Aquarius: Any Pasta Dish

As a fixed sign, you’re pretty patient when it comes to meal preparation. You do, however, like to switch it up often, and probably have a pretty irregular eating schedule. Since you tend to have unconventional taste, any pasta or casserole dish is right up your alley. You can add your own unique twist to it, and the leftovers will last you for days. It’s also an amazing food to take to a food drive, and as the humanitarian of the zodiac, that aspect definitely piques your interest.

Pisces: Sushi

Being the fish of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that you’re a fan of seafood. Fish dishes in particular are probably your favorite, and they can be prepared in many different ways. Sushi is likely a go-to of yours because it gives you the option to add different kinds of fish, sauces, and other ingredients depending on your mood. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, flexibility is key when it comes to your food preferences, and sushi is definitely a dish that can accommodate your ever-changing cravings.