An Astrologer Predicts What The Worst Day Of 2022 Will Be For Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered about the astrology behind a bad day? I know I’ve caught myself blaming the planets for my moodiness once or twice, and more often than not, when I check the transits for the day, they’re affecting me pretty heavily. Astrology, of course, isn’t the sole reasoning for a not-so-great day, but it can provide insight into why you may be feeling out of sorts, and taking a look at the astrological transits to come in 2022 can prepare you for what lies ahead. With retrogrades, eclipses, and harsh aspects (oh my!), the cosmos aren’t always gracing us with transits that promote feelings of joy — but the difficult times serve a purpose, even if it’s not immediately obvious. The good thing is, the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign doesn’t have to catch you off-guard.

Now, when I say “the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign,” that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should go hide under a rock until it’s over. It simply means that on this day, be sure to not be so hard on yourself (or others), because you may be more prone to conflict or frustration. Knowing about these transits can actually help you to avoid any big obstacles, allowing you to work with the energy, not against it. Astrology is a tool not meant to invoke fear, but to use as a guideline. Some days you feel on top of the world, and other days... not so much. It’s the beauty of life, echoed through the cosmos. Here’s what day each sign may want to brace themselves for in the year ahead:

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

Aries: Oct. 30, 2022

On this special day in the fall, your chart ruler, Mars, will be stationing retrograde in the lighthearted, curious sign of Gemini, in your third house of communication. As the action-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’ll be forced to slow down a bit — but you’ll likely really need it. Next year will be all about rapid growth for you as Jupiter takes a brief dip into Aries-land in the spring, so this moment of introspection will be necessary. Mars will be stationing retrograde from Oct. 30 until Jan. 12, 2023, so be mindful of how you’re communicating and expressing thoughts, opinions, and ideas during this time.

Taurus: May 15, 2022

As the lunar nodes continue to make their way through your first and seventh house for the entire year of 2022, the eclipses that accompany them will be intense, especially the ones that take place in Scorpio, your sister sign. The first Scorpio eclipse will be taking place on May 15, shining a light on your connections (more importantly, the ones you likely need to leave behind). As a fixed sign, you tend to cling to the things that bring you stability long beyond their expiration date, so this eclipse may shake up your world a bit, but it’s for the best.

Gemini: Aug. 20, 2022

Be sure to mark Aug. 20 on your calendar, Gemini, because it’s the day that Mars moves into Gemini, where it will remain until Jan. 12, 2023. That means Mars will remain in your first house of self for five. Months. Straight. While Mars will be retrograde for a chunk of that time, the planet of assertion and ambition moving through the most personal house of chart is going to mark a pretty active time for you. Be sure to take a moment to assess what your overall goals are for the rest of 2022, because you’re going to go through a period where things rapidly accelerate, and then slow down considerably. As someone who’s excellent at multitasking, this transit will be excellent for that, but could also make you a bit more prone to burnout. Be sure to pace yourself for the rest of the year, you’re going to have a pretty full plate.

Cancer: March 3, 2022

On March 3, Mars and Pluto will be conjoining in Capricorn, in your seventh house of romantic partnerships and relationships, potentially causing some disruptions in these dynamics. Your relationships already went through a bit of a shift during December/January’s Venus retrograde in Capricorn, and this transit is taking place very close to the degree where Venus initially stationed retrograde on Dec. 19, echoing some of the themes that previously arose. As a water sign, you like for your relationships to be stable and secure, but on March 3, you may notice some pretty big disruptions. If you can, try to avoid conflict on this day, because it’s likely to escalate.

Mensent Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Leo: Aug. 14, 2022

Your warm, expressive nature will be put to the test on Aug. 14, as Saturn retrograde in Aquarius opposes the sun, aka your chart ruler. Since the sun and Saturn are polar opposites, this day may generally have you feeling out of sorts, and it will likely stem from your relationships with others. This has been an area of focus for you over the past year and a half (Saturn’s been transiting your seventh house since December 2020), and on this day, there may be a need to make some necessary adjustments. You can’t continue to allow anyone to hold you back from being true to yourself, so this transit may mark a significant turning point for you and a potential partner.

Virgo: May 10, 2022

On May 10, your chart ruler, Mercury, will be stationing retrograde in your 10th house of career and public image, prompting your professional life to slow down pretty significantly. You’re someone who loves to stay busy, so retrogrades tend to be a bit of a challenge for you, especially when they’re taking place in a sign like Gemini. This may mark a period of introspection, and while you may have to adjust to slowing your pace, it’s a necessary pause. Only lasting for about three weeks, your chart ruler stationing retrograde is a reminder to review, reflect, and revise anything in your career that you’ve been dissatisfied with until June 3.

Libra: Sept. 9, 2022

As the peacemaker of the zodiac (and an air sign), you rely heavily on Mercury to assist you in getting your words and opinions out there. On Sept. 9, this may become a bit of an issue as Mercury stations retrograde in Libra, aka your first house of self. During this time, it’s best to draw your energy inward a bit, because it may be a bit more challenging to get your words across than normal. Conflicts and miscommunications are far more likely during a Mercury rx, and as a Libra, those are things you tend to go out of your way to avoid, so just be mindful of how your words are coming across until Oct. 2.

Scorpio: Nov. 8, 2022

Transformation is a pretty big theme for you in 2022, and the eclipses along the South Node in your sign, as well as along the North Node in Taurus, tend to be the biggest marks of change. On Nov. 8, there will be a total lunar eclipse in your seventh house of relationships, revealing something significant to you in this area. While change is something you tend to resist initially, this is ultimately for the best. Now is the time to prioritize the comfort and stability you seek in relationships, however uncomfortable it may be.

Maryna Terletska/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius: July 28, 2022

On this day in July, Jupiter in Aries will station retrograde in your fifth house of self-expression and creativity, prompting a pretty significant period of withdrawal. As your chart ruler, Jupiter prioritizes continuous growth and expansion in your life as it whips around the zodiac, but the retrograde marks a period of slowdown. Be sure to use this time wisely. You’ve done a lot this year, and have earned some time to rest and reflect. Don’t allow this retrograde to discourage you though. Things will begin to pick up again on Nov. 23, as Jupiter stations direct.

Capricorn: June 4, 2022

As a cardinal earth sign, you’re always actively seeking ways to be productive and goal-oriented. But on June 4, things will really start to slow down a bit. Saturn, your chart ruler, will be stationing retrograde on this day in your second house of money and resources, and you’re sure to notice this shift. This year started off with a bang for you, so don’t allow this slowdown to discourage you. You’ll obtain your goals in due time, but for now, use this period to catch up on some of the things you may have overlooked over the last several months. Despite how frustrating it may be, you definitely need a moment to catch your breath.

Aquarius: Feb. 4, 2022

On Feb. 4, your chart ruler, Saturn, and the ruler of your seventh house of relationships, the sun, will be conjoining in your first house of self. As two planets that don’t exactly enjoy being around each other, this day you may be a bit more prone to feeling out of sorts, especially when it comes to dealing with relationships. Be sure to avoid having any volatile conversations with other people, because they’re more likely to go wrong.

Pisces: July 28, 2022

On this day, your chart ruler, Jupiter, stations retrograde in Aries, also known as your second house of money and resources. You’ve seen immense growth here in the last several months, so now is the perfect time to slow down, step back, and assess how far you’ve come. While these periods can be hard to grapple with at first, you’re a water sign, which means you need time to process your emotions and what your newfound relationship with your finances looks like. Things will pick up again on Nov. 23, and you’ll be feeling back to your old self again.