Despite the undeniable hindering effects stemming from Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde, the month of June will kick off at full speed, catapulting you toward the second half of eclipse season. Though the upcoming new moon solar eclipse on June 10 will play a prominent theme, your June 2021 horoscope is action-packed with a series of astrological transits.

First, there’s the sun transiting through Gemini while its savvy planetary ruler, Mercury, is retrograde, which will change the overall dynamic of the season. For instance, there’s typically a lot of hustle-bustle energy during Gemini season. People are out and about, traveling, flirting with new people, just keeping things lighthearted. With Mercury retrograde, however, it’s almost as if you’re being given the opportunity to circle back with the people you couldn’t catch up with around the same time last year, given social distancing restrictions.

On June 2, romantic Venus will go for a moonlight swim through Cancer’s sentimental waters, where it will remain until June 27. During this time, the goddess of sensuality and pleasure will shift your financial and romantic perspective toward emotional security. Venus’ divine counterpart, Mars, will enter cinematic Leo on June 11, bestowing the collective with a great deal of passionate energy. Shortly after, on June 14, Saturn and Uranus will face off for a second time — since Feb. 21 — disrupting everything from the status quo to outdated ways of living. The sun will enter intuitive Cancer on June 20, just minutes before Jupiter stations retrograde in Pisces, which will encourage you to go inward in order to reconnect with your inner compass.

Mercury will station direct in Gemini on June 22, just in time for Cancer season, the season of emotional intelligence. After the full moon in Capricorn on June 24, Neptune will station retrograde in Pisces on June 25. This will dissolve the fog between both worlds, allowing you to tap into your intuition and dream world with a lot less confusion and more ease. June ends on an interesting note as coquettish Venus will make its sparkling debut in the flamboyant sign of Leo, where love feels larger than life itself.

When you mix the effects of eclipse season, Mercury retrograde, and Venus in Leo, I dare to say this summer will be swirling with romance. In the meantime, here’s what June has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You’ve Got A Lot On Your Plate, But There’s A Silver Lining

June will teach you how to juggle, as it will pick up the pace in regards to your conversations, community affairs, and immediate environment. The challenge? Concentrating on your due diligence could seem harder than usual, so be mindful of where your energy is going. The good news is, you’ll have the support of your loved ones, especially with charming Venus dazzling through your cozy fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. Your red-hot planetary ruler, Mars, will finally be back to basics, as it will make its debut in your sister fire sign, Leo. Work hard so you can play harder.

Taurus: You’re Reflecting On Your Values And Your Relationship With Money

Your Venusian soul knows a thing or two about abundance, but there’s still more for you to discover this month. In addition to reconsidering your next big move and/or career venture, you’re also being presented with the opportunity to become more acclimated with your gifts. This not only includes your natural-born talents, but also the value you bring to every situation. Money is most definitely your territory, but with the support of your loved ones — thanks to your planetary ruler, Venus’, shift into Cancer — you’ll be looking at your finances with a new set of eyes. Don’t stress the outcome; you’re building toward the future, so keep your eyes on the prize.

Gemini: You’re Celebrating Another Blessed Journey Around The Sun

Happy birthday, Gemini. The spotlight’s on you, and we love to see it. As you know, your curious planetary ruler, Mercury, will retrograde through your sign until June 22. However, this doesn’t take away from the momentum taking place, let alone the abundance headed your way. Also, with the upcoming new moon solar eclipse activating your mutable territory, you’re likely reflecting on everything from lifestyle changes to career opportunities. If you haven’t, it’s never too late to start. Fortunately, Venus will enter your second house of dollar signs this month, reminding you of your worth and intuitively guiding you toward the jackpot.

Cancer: You’re Taking Time To Go Inward And Practice More Self-Love

You’re ruled by the moon, so you know how things go during eclipse season. Having said that, you’re intuitively driven to nurture everyone around you, but it’s time for you to nurture yourself. Venus’ shift into your sign on June 2 will definitely sweeten things up, especially when it comes to your finances and relationships, but there’s more. This will present you with the opportunity to indulge and obtain the abundance you deserve, so keep that heart chakra open. Relationships that lacked clarity once upon a time could come back around for review, but Mars’ shift into your stability-seeking second house of values will remind you to prioritize your worth in the process.

Leo: You’re Mingling, Socializing, And Reconnecting With Friends

You’re a social butterfly whenever the sun cruises through Gemini, and you also tend to feel empowered by the element air. Although, in addition to the new moon solar eclipse shaking up your socially conscious 11th house associations, Mercury is also retrograde via this area of your birth chart, presenting you with the opportunity to reflect, review, and revisit everything from professional connections to future hopes and dreams. Venus will slip into your secretive 12th house of karma and solitude on June 2, before Mars makes its fiery debut in your sign on June 11. This will help you take a closer look at the value of your actions and connections.

Virgo: You’re Getting Down To Business, And Leveling Up In Every Way

You’re reaching a significant milestone in your career, and you deserve a pat on the back. Your curious planetary ruler, Mercury, is retrograde, and sitting near the sun and the North Node via your ambitious 10th house of authority — the same area of your chart dominated by this month’s new moon solar eclipse — putting everything from the legacy you’re building to the professional you aspire to be under a microscope. You’re looking toward the future with curiosity and momentum, but Venus’ transit through your social sector reminds you to lean on the support of your friends. Also, don’t be afraid of the spotlight — start getting used to it instead.

Libra: You’re On A Journey Of Self-Discovery, And Exploring Your Curiosities

There’s a lot of traction happening in your thrill-seeking ninth house of adventure, faith, and expansion — including the upcoming new moon solar eclipse — presenting you with the opportunity to venture into the unknown. The catch? Mercury is retrograde, so try to be mindful of the opportunities you’re willing to take, especially if it feels impulsive. On a brighter note, you’re feeling inspired, eager to learn and collaborate on new projects. With the help of your sparkling goddess ruler, sprinkling her Venusian magic over your public 10th house of career, you’ll be fully supported on your next big endeavor.

Scorpio: You’re Purging Toxic Thought Patterns And Rising Again

You and Gemini are the most “intimidating” signs in the zodiac — yet there’s something about the energy of Gemini season you can’t resist. In addition to the notorious effects of Mercury retrograde, the new moon solar eclipse will ignite your auspicious eighth house of debt, intimacy, shared resources, energetic exchanges, and soul mate connections. Though you know a thing or two about shedding your snake skin, June is presenting you with the opportunity to acknowledge, communicate, and purge wounds that still haunt the darkest corners of your psyche. Venus will slip into your adventurous ninth house of expansion on June 2, and Mars will bring the heat to your career sector on June 11. Let go of what doesn’t serve you, so you can embark on these magical new beginnings.

Sagittarius: You’re Reassessing Things, Especially The Value Of Your Connections

It doesn’t hurt to double check, especially if it’s coming back around for a second look. In addition to putting your relationships in the spotlight, June’s new moon solar eclipse will bring new beginnings to your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise, negotiations, and significant others, encouraging you to reflect on your approach to others. Contracts and entanglements could also come up for review upon Venus’ shift into your intimate eighth house, but it’s up to you to decide how much of yourself you’re willing to invest. Mars’ shift into Leo on June 11 shifts your perspective, which will allow you to see the bigger picture of the situation at hand.

Capricorn: You’re Reevaluating The Dynamic Of Your Day-To-Day Routines

Gemini season puts a spotlight on your responsible sixth house of daily duties, due diligence, and acts of service — including this month’s new moon solar eclipse — bringing everything from your health habits, to the schedule of your days to the forefront. Despite whether you find comfort in your current dynamic, June encourages you to prioritize your productivity levels, especially if you’ve been burning yourself out. The good news is, Venus will shift into your committed seventh house of significant others and other people on June 2, bringing you closer to your loved ones and the support you need. Mars will enter your sultry eighth house of sex and spiritual unions on June 11, which will remind you of the intimacy you crave in your relationships.

Aquarius: You’re Rekindling The Flame Within, And Connecting With Your Inner Child

This month’s new moon solar eclipse will ignite your childlike fifth house of fun, creativity, passion, romance, and self-expression, bringing forth the opportunity to kickstart an exciting new beginning, whether it be in terms of love or your creative musings. Both of your planetary rulers — Saturn and Uranus — will face off for a second time this year, shaking up your foundations and potentially revolutionizing your relationship with source. Venus will enter Cancer and your sixth house of routine on June 2, which will help alleviate some of the chaos you typically experience in your daily life. Mars will heat up your relationship sector shortly after on June 11. Use this passionate energy wisely.

Pisces: You’re Taking A Closer Look At The Foundation Of Your Upbringing

Home is where your heart is this month, and let’s just say, your spirit needs all the nurture and nourishment it can get. In addition to Mercury retrograde, June’s new moon solar eclipse will shake up your domestic fourth house of home, family, ancestral patterns, and inner foundations, bringing an influx of insight and clarity, especially when it comes to your emotional psyche and family dynamic in general. Some Pisceans might even move into a new home, or decide to remodel their living space. Either way, something is bringing you back to your childhood, allowing you to put some significant puzzle pieces together in the process. When you least expect it, Venus’ shift into Cancer could greet you with the enchanting love story you seek. Just remember, it starts with you so open your heart.