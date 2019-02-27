These Are The 4 Most Intimidating Zodiac Signs & You Might Be Too Scared To Approach Them

Has anyone ever told you that you look intimidating? If so, you might wonder all throughout your life why certain people appear shy in your presence. They don't go out of their way to introduce themselves to you, they stay out of your way, and they seem overly polite when they talk to you. It's enough to make you wonder if there's something wrong with you, right? Well, it's not that there's anything wrong with you. It's actually just that you seem... well... intimidating! If you can relate, then you might be one of the most intimidating zodiac signs: Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

You want to know the truth about "intimidating" people? They're total softies on the inside. Just cause they're not going out of their way to smile or seem friendly doesn't mean that they're not capable of being the nicest people in the world. In fact, I'd even venture to say that the people who seem the most intimidating are often the most sensitive. Why? Because they need that tough outer shell to protect their energy. It's not that they're purposefully trying to intimidate everyone with their smoldering look or subtle eye-roll. It's just that they're not going to open themselves up to just anybody. If you can make any of these zodiac signs feel comfortable and secure in your presence, you'll find that they're anything but intimidating.

Taurus: They're Selective About Who They Talk To

If you know a Taurus well, you know that they're all soft and gooey on the inside. However, they definitely don't want people to know that. They reserve that vulnerable part of themselves for only the people they really trust, which is probably only like three people total (just kidding). For everyone else? They appear distant and slightly judgmental, which puts everyone on their best behavior in their presence. The funniest part? A Taurus is probably well aware of the fact that they seem intimidating and they like it that way.

Scorpio: Not Everyone Understands Their Intensity

I can't even imagine what it must be like to be a Scorpio because this zodiac sign is dealing with some seriously heavy emotions. So heavy, in fact, that they have no choice but to pull themselves together and put up a strong front. If they were opening themselves up to just anyone, a Scorpio would have no cards left to play. And they love having a card to play. Scorpios are very strategic and when they get that intimidating look on their face, it's probably because they're thinking of their next move.

Capricorn: They Always Radiate Power And Authority

A Capricorn looks intimidating probably because they're already in a position of authority and they understand what it takes to maintain power. If they were all sweet and lovely right from the get-go, would anyone take them seriously? The last thing a Capricorn wants is to be sidestepped and they know if they get too comfortable in their environment, someone might try to take advantage of them. Their intense focus on their goals simply looks a whole lot like intimidating.

Aquarius: They Can See Right Through Your Bullsh*t

An Aquarius is known for putting up a cold and detached front so that they can maintain control over their emotions. Their eccentric, off-the-wall nature doesn't always come across as friendly or excited to see you either, and their uniqueness can certainly be intimidating. Despite how social and charismatic they can be, they're also known for being independent and they like doing things on their own if they can help it. This preference for their own company causes them to seem closed off, but really, they're just in their own little world.