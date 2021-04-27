Sometimes you have to go through the dark in order to get to the light. This is precisely what the essence of transformative Pluto is all about. Ready or not, your Pluto retrograde 2021 horoscope is here to help you shed your snake skin and take your power back. Beginning on April 27 at exactly 4:02 p.m. ET, the lord of the underworld will begin its backward shift until it stations direct on Oct. 6, 2021.

Relentlessly smoldering, the best way to describe Pluto's mystifying presence and celestial expression is by visualizing the intensity and purification process that comes with every metamorphosis. Everything Pluto comes in contact with is bound to experience a catharsis of sorts, as it is a catalyst for transformation and renewal. While the thought of purging what no longer serves your highest good might instinctually seem burdensome, Pluto continues to remind you that change is the only thing that's constant.

Despite its notoriety for being the cosmic grim reaper, Pluto's power goes far beyond what you can imagine. This malefic planet governs all things related to death, karma, sex, taboo, transformation, and everything hidden beneath the surface. Secrets are unacceptable when Pluto's around, and in Capricorn, it'll stop at nothing to expose what lacks honesty and integrity. The misuse of authority and power will not be tolerated.

Take a second to reflect on the control issues you've experienced as of late. Where do you feel like your power is being taken away from you? Where do you feel victimized and/or manipulated? It's time for you to take your power back.

If you want to know what's in store for you during Pluto retrograde, according to your zodiac sign, there's only one way to find out:

Aries: You're Doing Everything To Transform Your Legacy

Are you ready to show the world what you're really made of, Aries? Pluto retrograde is here to help you rediscover, rebuild, and regenerate everything from your divine mission to your sense of authority in the world. Themes revolving around your ambitions, career, and traditions will experience a long overdue purge and metamorphosis.

Taurus: It's Time To See The World Through A Different Lens

Open your eyes and take a good look around, Taurus. Your version of the "bigger picture" isn't always what it seems. You're also allowed to change your mind. While Pluto retrogrades through your philosophical ninth house of faith, everything about your world views and life panorama will experience a powerful breakthrough.

Gemini: The Way You Merge With Others Is Top Of Mind

Everything about your intimate unions, joint collaborations, and general mergers will be reevaluated during this retrograde cycle, Gemini. Your relationship with other people's energy, money, and power will come up for review, as you are being challenged to create a healthy balance between what you're giving versus what you're getting in return.

Cancer: Take A Closer Look At The Foundation Of Your Relationships

Relationships will either deepen or completely collapse during this time, Cancer. Though this is probably the last thing you want to hear, the results will make you happier than you ever imagined. If something is on solid ground, then there's no need to worry. Either way, Pluto retrograde is here to help you confront the power dynamics of your one-on-ones.

Leo: You're Purging Toxic Routines And Low-Vibe Habits

There aren't enough hours in a day, but you somehow make it all flow so gracefully, Leo. Although, despite your hardworking nature, there are a few habits Pluto retrograde is challenging you to let go of during this time. In addition to sprucing up your routines and health regimen, it's an opportunity for you to maximize your productivity levels.

Virgo: You're Detoxifying Your Heart Space And Reuniting With Your Inner Child

Are you happy, Virgo? If you had to name one thing that brought you joy, what would it be? Pluto retrograde is here to help you rekindle the fire in your heart, and the will in your solar plexus. It's time to rid yourself of the people, places, and things that once stifled you from experiencing life to the fullest. Whether it be romantically and/or creatively, this retrograde cycle will serve as a powerful muse.

Libra: Go Inward And Rediscover Your Sense Of Stability

It's time to tackle the very large elephant in your family room, Libra. Is home really where your heart is? You may or may not be a fan of confrontation, but Pluto retrograde is here to help you get to the bottom of the barrel in regard to your emotional world. This includes everything from your relationship with family to the foundation of your inner sanctuary. Breakthroughs are brewing.

Scorpio: Purge Toxic Thought Patterns And Transform Your Perspective

You are the only one who can control your thoughts, and the words you speak, Scorpio. With your powerhouse planetary ruler, Pluto, now retrograde via your communication sector, you're being challenged to reflect on the foundation of your perspective. If you have siblings, this could trigger a breakthrough as well. But more importantly, the way you see the world is transforming, as Pluto will continue to highlight what's been hidden from your conscious mind.

Sagittarius: Your Value Systems Are Transforming Immensely

You are so money, and Pluto retrograde wants to make sure you know it, Sagittarius. Whether it be in regard to wealth and/or your self-worth, this retrograde journey will challenge you to redefine, rebuild, and reconsider everything from your money-making abilities to what you truly cherish deep down inside. Your riches are already inside of you.

Capricorn: If You Don't Stand Up For Yourself, Why Should Anyone Else?

If your life were a movie, what would it be like, Capricorn? Pluto's been transiting through your sign for over a decade, but you're still working diligently on the foundation of your life and legacy. However, Pluto retrograde is here to help you purge everything from the parts of your physical identity that no longer resonate to toxic belief systems stifling your personal success. You're still transforming, and there's no need to rush the process.

Aquarius: Forgive Yourself, Forget The Past, And Set Yourself Free

Believe it or not, what you do behind in the privacy of your solitude and/or in the ballroom of your mind is a reflection of your current reality. Pluto retrograde will not only test the faith you have in yourself, but also challenge you to purge the unconscious patterns that are getting in the way of your divine journey. Themes of forgiveness and karma are also prominent.

Pisces: You're Rediscovering Your Individual Freedom And Sense Of Belonging

Does your extended network inspire you, Pisces? During this year's Pluto retrograde cycle, everything from your definition of "true friendship" to your future visions will be highlighted. However, there's something about the foundation of your community that needs to be transformed. For some of you, this could be individuals who claimed to be your friends, but sadly weren't. This could also be in terms of your professional colleagues, so be sure to keep an open mind during this time.