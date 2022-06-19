The Cosmos Are Cooking Up Big Things In Your June 20 Weekly Horoscope

The third week of June is here, which means that Gemini season is coming to an end. Whether this has you jumping for joy or you’re sad to see the season go, your June 20, 2022 weekly horoscope is here to offer some supportive guidance as we collectively gear up for the summer solstice. While the curious, lighthearted energy of Gemini season is on its way out, endings aren’t the theme of this week; new beginnings are. Moving into a cardinal season is always a time when things begin to pick up, and since this particular season coincides with summer beginning, there’s excitement and a sense of urgency upon us. Cancer season may have you in your feels, but you’ll be eager to get things moving regardless.

To start the week off, the summer solstice will commence on June 21, bringing the sun into the cardinal water sign of Cancer. The main focus during this season will be placed on emotional comfort and security, and actively seeking things that make you feel completely nurtured and at ease. Now is the time to consider how the things around you are making you feel. Are they bringing you peace? If not, it might be time to eliminate them. Cancer is the sign often associated with the mother, the womb, and home, making this a time when you may feel more inclined to spend with family, loved ones, or in the comfort of your own space. Your needs are in the driver’s seat this season, and as la luna takes center stage, you’ll be feeling called to listen closely to your feelings, so be sure to let your intuition lead the way.

On June 22, Venus will shift out of the patient, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus, and into the curious, adaptable sign of Gemini. Here, Venus is restless and eager for mental stimulation, and while she’s much less stable in this sign, she’s able to embrace and digest new details and information. This is a time when pleasure will take on a more curious, communicative perspective, and you’ll be called to try new things and engage in exciting new conversations. Venus is far more concerned with receiving mental connection than anything else now, so you can expect your relationships to take on a fun, lighthearted approach while Venus is in this sign. Since this is a mutable air sign, pleasure may be short-lived, but Venus isn’t necessarily concerned with longevity here. Instead, Venus is looking for new ways to be refreshed and revitalized through mental endeavors.

Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from the cosmos this week:

Aries June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re entering into a quieter season, Aries, but it will definitely do you some good. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, you tend to be incredibly action-oriented, but as Cancer season begins on June 21, you’ll be called to consider how you’re feeling, especially when it comes to your home and family life. This is an ideal time for you to visit relatives or spend time curating a safer, calmer space within your home, as well as reflect on what actually brings you emotional peace. Since you’re always on the go, home needs to be a place of solitude, and if it’s not, it may be time to make some adjustments.

Taurus June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus, your chart ruler, shifts into the curious, adaptable sign of Gemini on June 22, your possessions and resources will be the area of primary focus now. How are you using your time and energy? As an earth sign, you tend to prioritize security in your material world, but now you may be feeling far more adaptable in this area. It’s a good time to re-organize your closet, sell items you no longer have use for, or consider new ways you can maximize your time, money, and energy. With Venus traveling through this light-hearted, mutable air sign, you’ll be called to loosen up a bit. Security is nice, but has it been keeping you stagnant?

Gemini June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a good week for you, Gemini, as Venus shifts out of your 12th house of losses and isolation and into your first house of self and identity on June 22. You’re embracing a desire for curious, light-hearted connection now, so don’t be surprised if you’re attracting more attention than usual. People want to hear what you have to say, especially since Mercury, your chart ruler, is also traveling through your first house now. You’re currently a magnet for newfound information, so be sure to soak it all in, and even channel it into any newfound creative pursuits, if you feel inclined. This is a fun and playful period, so be sure to soak it up.

Cancer June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ll be most affected by the astrology of this week, Cancer, as the sun emerges from your 12th house of withdrawal and seclusion and steps into your first house of self on June 21. As the summer solstice commences, you’ll be fueled with vitality, and others are certain to notice, too. Expect some attention and notoriety now, but don’t allow it to overwhelm you. It’s time to consider what your personal needs are now. How are the things and the people around you making you feel? You tend to allow your emotions to lead the way, and now that Cancer season’s begun, this will be even more noticeable than usual. Rely on your intuition now. If you’re feeling like something’s off, it’s for a reason.

Leo June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Cancer season is a time for you to withdraw, Leo, as your chart ruler, the sun, steps into your 12th house. Before your season can arrive, it’s important that you unpack an emotions that you’ve placed on the back-burner. How are you nurturing and caring for yourself behind closed doors? It’s been an active social season for you as of late, but now it’s time to focus on your personal self-care. While a moon-ruled season is a stark contrast from the solar energy you thrive under, it’s here to remind you that before you can step into the limelight, you have to address what’s underneath the surface.

Virgo June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On June 22, Venus will step into your 10th house of career accompanying your chart ruler, Mercury, bringing a desire for unity and connection into your professional endeavors. This is an excellent time to collaborate with friends or colleagues, especially as the sun shifts into your 11th house this week as well. Your thoughts, opinions and ideas are well-received now, so if there’s any ideas you’ve been quietly sitting on, now’s the time to let them out. While this may be a busy time for your career-wise, you’ve always been excellent at multi-tasking. In fact, you tend to thrive when there’s a lot on your plate.

Libra June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Venus, your chart ruler steps out of your eighth house and into your ninth on June 22, you’ll be feeling much lighter than you have in quite some time. You’ll be called to share wisdom and knowledge with others as a way to form connections, as well as noticing increased mental stimulation when it comes to your current belief systems. This is also a great time to embark on a spiritual journey, so don’t hesitate to collect as much new information about any new study that peaks your interest. This could also be a time where you’re called to travel or change up your environment as a way to bring fresh, exciting new energy into your life.

Scorpio June 20,2022 Weekly Horoscope

On June 21, the sun will shift into your 9th house of travel, knowledge, and wisdom, bringing energy and awareness to this area of your life. As a fellow water sign, you’re often emotionally led (no matter how good you are at hiding it), but Cancer season is a reminder that vulnerability is nothing to be ashamed of. Now is the time to dive deep into your beliefs; they bring you a sense of emotional comfort, and because you’re so passionate about them, they deserve to be shared. You may find yourself counseling or giving more advice now, so be sure not to shy away from the limelight.

Sagittarius June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s been a relationship-focused season for you, Sagittarius, and that’s not slowing down anytime soon as Venus dips into your seventh house of relationships on June 22. The connections you currently have in your life are teaching you things, so be sure to get curious and ask as many questions as possible. Things are pretty lighthearted and fun in your love life now, and while they may be short-lived, they’re stimulating you in a way that’s new and refreshing. Pay close attention to the conversations you’re having with others now; the information that’s being revealed is certain to be valuable.

Capricorn June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On June 21, the sun will shift into your seventh house of relationships, illuminating your connections with others. This is a period where your attention is being directed towards the important people in your life. Are they bringing you emotional security? As the sign that prioritizes your goals, it’s important that your relationships feel like home, so as Cancer season begins, be sure to lean into the arms of your loved ones. They’re in your life to support you, so there’s no need to suppress your emotions. You can be vulnerable with them. If not, they need to go.

Aquarius June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun moves into your sixth house of work and health on June 21, you’ll be called to pay close attention to your current habits and routines. As an air sign, you don’t always prioritize how things make you feel on an emotional level, but now is the time to consider how you’ve been caring for your body on a daily basis, and how you’ve been feeling as a result. Allow your emotions to guide you when it comes to structuring your daily life now, you may notice some important revelations when it comes to how certain practices have been affecting you emotionally.

Pisces June 20, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As a fellow water sign, Cancer season is certain to feel like a familiar energy for you, Pisces, and in the best way possible. As the sun shifts into your fifth house of pleasure and creativity on June 21, you can expect a surge in energy regarding how you express yourself. Your creative pursuits tend to bring you plenty of emotional comfort and security, and now is the perfect time to really lean into those endeavors. How do you feel when you prioritize what brings you joy? What are some of the ways you can honor your emotions through your pleasurable pursuits?