With fun new home decor trends popping up daily, it's becoming easier and easier to find one that fits your personal style. Having a home that embodies your creativity and personality can be so slept on, but it really can make a world of a difference. Making a space your own provides you with a sense of comfort and security, and every zodiac sign could use a little more of both. If you've been eager to rearrange your space, there’s no time like the present. The 2021 home decor trend you should try, based on your zodiac sign, is an excellent way to get started.

Astrology not only can help you understand your strengths and weaknesses better, but it can also add context to why you may feel more drawn to plants, farmhouse vibes, or minimalism in your living space. Checking out the elements that your sun, moon, and rising fall in can assist you in this discovery if you're unsure which route to take in your decorative endeavors. Fire signs and air signs tend to go for bright colors and bold patterns, while water signs and earth signs may gravitate toward neutral shades and super comfortable furniture. Since you tend to be a mixture of all the elements, you may find that your decor is a little bit of everything — and that's OK, too. The decor trend you should try, according to your zodiac sign, is simply a great way to spruce up or add a bit more "you" to your home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shutterstock

Aries: Colored Glassware

As the vibrant, assertive sign of the zodiac, you’re all about a colorful home to match your personality, which is why colored glassware is perfect for you. It adds a funky new twist to otherwise bland tableware, and it’s a great way to add some life to your dish sets.

Taurus: Macrame Holders

As the creative, earth sign of the zodiac, you’re all about adding life to your living space, and hanging your plants using macrame holders is a perfect way to do that. This trend infuses your grounded nature with your creative flair and adds a beautiful touch to any living space. You’re all about curating a peaceful home environment, and with plants hanging from your ceilings, you can’t go wrong.

Gemini: Mushroom Motifs

As the curious and outgoing sign of the zodiac, you’re all about spicing things up in your home with unique decor, which is why the mushroom motif trend is perfect for you. Thinking outside the box is something that comes naturally to you, and with these fun and unexpected pieces, your living space will never give off dull vibes.

Cancer: Bathroom Caddy

As someone who’s a natural homebody, your living space is your safe haven. Relaxation is a big part of your decorative style, and bathroom caddies allow you to sit back and enjoy a soothing bath with all of your essentials nearby. Bathroom caddy trays are some of the most helpful bathroom tools, and they add a cute decorative style to your space, too.

Shutterstock

Leo: Astrological Details

Being sun-ruled means your energy is warm and radiant, and these qualities don’t just stop at your personality. Your living space is known for its colorful, creative flair, which is why you should add more astrological details. This trend is all about using astrology-themed pieces to add that cosmic touch, and it complements any decor effortlessly.

Virgo: A Hat Wall

As one of the most productive signs of the zodiac, you’re all about curating a living space that’s practical, and using a hat wall ($26, Amazon) can add modishness to this effective life hack. With this trend, you’re not only able to hang hats, but bags and other supplies, too. It adds a cute and decorative flair to your already cozy space, plus it can make life a little easier as well.

Libra: DIY Artwork

You’re someone who loves to have people over, so a fun activity you can do with your friends or partner is making DIY artwork together. It’s a perfect way to stretch your creative muscles and spend quality time with your loved ones. You have an eye for beauty, being ruled by Venus, and this artwork will add some beauty to your living space.

Scorpio: Light Academia

As someone who prioritizes depth and details in your living space, you’re all about accents and small pieces that pack a big punch. Trying out the light academia aesthetic is the perfect way to decorate your home if you’re looking to switch things up.

Sagittarius: A Bar Cart

Being the fun-loving, adventurous sign of the zodiac that you are, you pride yourself in decor that’s fun and unique. A bar cart is a great practical tool to have around during outside events, while also adding a cute component to your living space.

Capricorn: Organic Ceramics

This trend is all about sprucing up your living space with cute cookware, making it effortless to add color to your home while you’re enjoying a delicious meal. As someone who’s always on the go, you may not always set aside time to decorate your space, but with organic ceramics, home decor never felt so easy.

Aquarius: Grandmillennial Style

You rarely shy away from risky fashion choices, and your home decor style is no exception. This grandmillennial trend is a spin on old traditions by using floral wallpaper to add an unexpected twist to any room in your home. It can be used among an array of decor, while still adding life and color to any space. It’s not something you see too often, which means it’s right up your alley.

Pisces: Sage Green

As the sign that prioritizes peace and serenity, the sage green trend is perfect for you. Green is one of the most soothing colors and can allow your watery nature to feel grounded from within your four walls. You can incorporate this color in many ways, by using it as an accent shade for pillows or blankets, or by hanging up some sage green artwork. Either way, it’ll leave you feeling calm and refreshed.