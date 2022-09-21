A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 20, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Forced To Retreat After Hot Girl Summer

Every time the seasons change, we get a cosmic chance to start anew. This week, we’ve got the fall equinox *and* the start of Libra season. While the equinox will affect all of us in some way, it’s especially intense for three particular zodiac signs. After an incredibly chaotic summer (we’re still not out of Mercury retrograde yet), these signs should swap their going out tops for cozy cardigans and settle in for a Jane Austen movie marathon. READ MORE

A Full Debrief On The Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

I guess we should have specified who the “she” in “She Will Be Loved” was, huh? In the latest intel from the cheating-verse, we have an interesting development with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh. It looks like a bunch of very messy DMs were sent, including one where Levine said he wanted to name his unborn child after Stroh? The child that his wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, is currently pregnant with?? No, Adam, we are in “Misery.” READ MORE

Harry Styles’ Style Evolution Goes In One (High Fashion) Direction

As someone whose own personal style is more of a “peaks and valleys” model, I applaud Harry Styles for being able to just climb straight to the top. It wasn’t an overnight sensation, however — true taste takes time to evolve. Long before he was collaborating with Gucci, he was just a boy with floppy hair and a love of blazers. So, to quote his BFF Lizzo, here’s how he went from a snack to the whole damn meal. READ MORE

Aww, The OG American Idol Judges Reunited For Kelly Clarkson

It’s hard to emphasize just what a phenomenon American Idol was when it premiered 20 years ago. It made Paula, Randy, and Simon household heroes and villains, and it made Kelly Clarkson a star. I performed a dance solo en pointe for the seventh grade talent show to her song “A Moment Like This,” and I am forever grateful that no video footage of that exists — can you imagine if the judges saw that?! READ MORE

