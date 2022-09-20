Step aside charcuterie boards. You’ve had your time. Now, it’s time for butter boards to shine. Butter board ideas from TikTok have been popping up all over the FYP as the new Insta-worthy way to serve tasty snacks at your next wine night and hang at home. If you’re not someone constantly scrolling through the foodie side of TikTok, you may be wondering what is a butter board? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like, but way better than what you could have ever imagined.

A butter board is a spread of seasoned butter on a cheese board or serving tray that is meant for communal dipping. While butter makes a perfectly acceptable butter board by itself, you want to impress your guests with a truly Insta-worthy butter board. That’s where these 10 butter board ideas from TikTok can help. Using different ingredients like honey, herbs, and even edible flowers, you can create a custom butter board that is not only beautiful but delicious. Serve some sliced bread and crackers with your butter board, and you have the perfect appetizer for your dinner party or snack for a movie night with your BFF. Just remember to snap a pic of your butter board or take a video to share online, and help spread the butter board trend.

01 Sweet And Spicy Butter Board TikTok As TikToker @lowcarbnorma says, you can top your butter board with whatever toppings you love. For instance, this garlic, salt, lemon zest, thyme, chives, red pepper flakes, spicy chili oil, and honey butter board is the go-to for @lowcarbnorma. The spicy chili oil and honey really make for the perfect sweet and spicy flavor.

02 Seasoned Butter Board An easy butter board idea is to just top yours with your fave seasoning. For TikToker @keziahbollinger, that means truffle seasoning. While you can just leave it with the seasoning on top, this particular recipe also has garlic mixed in with the softened butter.

03 Fruity Butter Board If you like to enjoy fruit preserves with your butter, TikToker @themodernnonna has this fruity and Insta-worthy butter board. The trick to having an aesthetically pleasing butter board is to add your softened butter in swirls. From there, fill in your swirls with your choice of fruit preserves and any leftover space with fruit, like fresh slices of figs. Other toppings that go well with fruit include lemon zest sea salt, honey, and walnuts for a crunch. You could even serve this board with some scones for a tea time with your bestie.

04 Apricot And Goat Cheese Butter Board TikTok Using those swirls, TikToker @michaelfinch filled them in with goat cheese and apricot jam to make this delicious butter board. Sea salt and truffle oil with macadamia nuts also goes well with this combo, and you can add some edible flowers on top to make it picture-perfect.

05 Butter Board With Radishes On The Side While TikToker Marissa Mullen (@thatcheeseplate) doesn’t think butter boards will replace charcuterie boards, Mullen still loves this trend and has shared her take on the viral snack. Instead of placing everything on top of the butter, Mullen arranges some of the toppings on the side like colorful radishes. However, on top of the butter, she still adds roasted garlic, shallots, and fresh basil.

06 Edible Flower Butter Board ICYMI, TikTok is giving TikToker @justine_snacks credit for originally bringing butter boards to the FYP, and this is the tutorial that started it all. The @justine_snacks version of butter boards includes edible flowers and coriander honey. The edible flowers really add color to your board, but some vibrant veggies and fruit can do the same.

07 Sweet, Spicy, And Crunchy Butter Board TikTok Sometimes, a little crunch really makes all the difference. This sweet, spicy, and crunchy version of a butter board from TikToker @foodmymuse has Salsa Macha, honey, sea salt, lemon zest, and chives. Another tip from @foodmymuse is to spread your butter on parchment paper to make cleaning up easier.

08 Fig And Orange Butter Board Another fruity take on the butter board is this fig and orange version from TikToker @everything_delish. Just add slices of fig and oranges on top with an orange zest instead of lemon. You can also include fig and orange jam in any empty spaces and sprinkle on crushed walnuts and fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme. A drizzle of honey and chili flakes will make this board sweet and spicy as well.

09 Goat Cheese Butter Board The next step in butter boards is spreading cheese onto your charcuterie board for this goat cheese board from TikToker @themodernnonna. Similar to the butter boards, you can top your swirled cheese spread with figs, fig jam, lemon zest sea salt, hot honey, and crushed walnuts for a crunch.