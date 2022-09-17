It feels like summer was here one minute, then gone the next — but what else is new? Seasons are starting to go by as fast as new episodes of your fave Netflix series, and the only thing you can do about it is find something else to keep you booked and busy until it comes back around. Though fall is a time when there’s plenty to look forward to — hello, sweater SZN — certain people won’t be as eager to say goodbye to the warm weather as the autumn equinox approaches. In fact, as the sun shifts into the relationship-oriented sign of Libra on Thursday, Sept. 22, three zodiac signs won’t be affected by the 2022 fall equinox as positively as the rest, and will be called to retreat and recharge after a very hot girl summer.

As a cardinal air sign, Libra season is all about actively pursuing connection, pleasure, and socialization. These characteristics are all sound great, but there’s a trio of signs that will be called to address these themes behind closed doors, since Libra falls in a not-so-active place in each of their birth charts. While the start of a new season typically brings new endeavors and pursuits to the forefront for many, they won’t necessarily be looking to make any major changes. The start of autumn is a time when these signs are diving into their private worlds, and seeking to establish harmony and balance before winter comes.

Here’s how they each can expect to be affected by the fall equinox:

Taurus (April 19—May 20)

On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into the partnership-oriented sign of Libra, bringing the need for balance, socialization, and equality into your world. While this is a sign you tend to share many similarities with, the cardinal, airy energy of this season may not exactly be your cup of tea. You’ll notice a need to prioritize balance in your daily habits and rituals as the sun travels through your sixth house, making this a great time to get organized. How do you prioritize the need for pleasure in your daily life, Taurus? Now is the time to take a look at your habits to understand how they’re either helping or hurting you.

Scorpio (Oct. 21—Nov. 22)

As the sun moves into your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal during the fall equinox on Sept. 22, you’ll be prompted to withdraw your energy after a social, active Virgo season. Now is the time to consider how you’ve been maintaining a healthy balance in your life, particularly when it comes to your mental health rituals. Have you been prioritizing self-care? If not, Libra season’s definitely got you covered. Don’t worry too much about not feeling particularly social now, Scorpio, because once your season comes around, you’ll be feeling like yourself again.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20)

During the fall equinox, you’ll be inclined to shift your attention to the boundaries you have in your relationships, as well as the time, energy and money that you share. As a generous, empathetic person, it can be challenging to know when to draw the line in your dynamics with others, but Libra season is bound to initiate some important changes. Now is the time to consider how much of yourself you’ve been giving away. Are the scales balanced? If not, it may be time to take a step back from anything or anyone that’s depleting you of your resources. You need to be poured into the same way that you pour into others, Pisces, and that doesn’t make you selfish.