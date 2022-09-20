Behold: A Full Debrief On The Adam Levine Cheating Accusations

I’m no gambler, but if I had to guess, I’d bet that Adam Levine is probably in misery right now. The Maroon 5 singer is at the center of some major infidelity rumors, and although he’s denied them, it’s not looking good. Haven’t been staying up to date on the former The Voice coach? No worries, here’s all the Adam Levine cheating accusations, explained.

First, a little background on Levine’s seemingly picture-perfect marriage: Levine married his wife Behati Prinsloo in 2014. They have two daughters together Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Since getting together, The Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria’s Secret Angel never shied away from showing affection for each other. Back in 2017, Levine gushed about his wife and family during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am the luckiest person who has ever lived, and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight.

It’s no surprise, then, that the duo was looking forward to growing their family. During another appearance on Ellen, Levine shared their plans for a big family. “I want a lot [of kids]. I thrive in chaos,” he said, per Us Weekly. Fortunately, it sounded like Prinsloo felt the same. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Currently, the couple is expecting their third baby, and apparently, they were searching for the perfect baby name. Unfortunately, that’s what started this saga in the first place.

The TikToks That Accused Adam Of Cheating

On Sept. 19, Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to share a pretty unflattering tale of her experience with Levine, claiming that they had an “affair.” She explained, “I was young. I was naive. And quite frankly, I feel exploited.” On Sept. 20, she doubled down on her claims in an interview with Page Six. According to Stroh, she and Levine had a “physical” relationship and were seeing each other for “about a year.”

Get ready ‘cause that’s not even the worst of it. In the video, Stroh showed apparent Instagram DMs from Levine himself, and the singer had a pretty wild request of her. In a screenshot of their messages, Levine allegedly asked her, “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

So how did Stroh feel about Levine’s request? She said she was “in hell at this point.” (DEAD serious.)

As if those messages weren’t bad enough, Stroh shared an alleged flirty message Levine sent her. “It is truly unreal how f*cking hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” he reportedly wrote to her. And it seems like she wasn’t the only one receiving suggestive DMs.

Alyson Rose, another Instagram model, claimed the muscian sent her similar messages. In one, he reportedly wrote, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know that [right]?” In another, he called her a “hot chick” and said that she “got [him hooked].” Charming!

Adam’s Response To The Cheating Accusations

So what does Levine have to say after all of this came to light? On Sept. 20, he took to his Instagram Stories to address the accusations, explaining that he “crossed the line.” (You don’t say?) “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Though that certainly sounds like Levine and Prinsloo are sticking together through the drama, she hasn’t publicly addressed the cheating accusations.

Here’s wishing Prinsloo the best. It sounds like her pregnancy just got a lot more complicated.