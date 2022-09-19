Here’s Why Sandra Oh Attended The Queen’s Funeral

Among the many notable mourners at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Sept. 19, perhaps one familiar face stood out the most: actor Sandra Oh. Yes, the Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve alum attended the Queen’s funeral alongside countless royals and world leaders. Her presence, while unexpected, is more straightforward than it may seem.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oh attended the Queen’s funeral as a member of the Canadian delegation. Canada, after all, is part of the British Commonwealth. On Sept. 15, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would travel to London for the service, along with former governors, prime ministers, and members of the Order of Canada.

The Order of Canada is made up of a group of Canadian trailblazers, and Oh, who is from Ontario, joined the Order as an Officer on June 29. According to BBC, she received the second-highest civilian honor in Canada. The star earned the recognition due to her artistic and cultural contributions to Canada.

The Hollywood Reporter notes Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon, who was the Queen's representative in Canada, appointed Oh as an officer. Simon was also part of the Canadian delegation at the Queen’s funeral, along with Olympic swimming medalist Mark Tewksbury, musician Gregory Charles, and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images

A reported 2,000 guests attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, per NPR. Among them were members of the royal family like King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more. Kate reportedly paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth during the service by wearing pearl earrings and a four-strand pearl necklace that were both previously in the Queen’s possession. Meghan also honored the late monarch by wearing small pearl earrings that the Queen once gave her as a gift.

The Queen is set to be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip, her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and her sister Princess Margaret.