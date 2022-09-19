Royals
Kate Middleton's Jewelry At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Had So Much Meaning

The Princess of Wales wore not one, but two, family heirlooms.

By Amber Rambharose
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been honoring Queen Elizabeth II through the period of mourning for the late monarch by wearing small, tasteful pieces of jewelry once owned by the queen. At a reception on Sept. 17, she wore one of the queen’s pearl necklaces.

Middleton continued to pay her respects to the queen in this way on Sept. 19. At the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Middleton’s mourning clothes included jewelry from the royal collection.

