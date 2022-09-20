Balance is everything during this season.
The four seasons are a representation of the circle of creation because everything in life is cyclical. Also known as the season of maturity, this year’s fall equinox will officially kick off on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EST. This occurs when the Northern and Southern hemispheres experience an equal amount of daylight.
Astrologically, the autumn equinox marks the beginning of Libra season, when we're reminded of the beauty in compromise. Balance and equality are everything during this astro season, and if you happen to entertain the idea of #cuffingSZN, now you know why they say, "It takes two to tango."
Here’s how the 2022 fall equinox will affect each sign: