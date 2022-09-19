Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean that your social life will decline. In fact, the fall equinox will encourage you to prioritize your social life more than ever, so you’re certain to have your hands full hosting events, attending parties, and creating new relationships. The start of a new season always brings the desire to initiate new pursuits to the forefront, and this time, these pursuits will revolve around connection, balance, and relationship-building, as the sun shifts into Libra. Cardinal signs such as Libra always precisely align with solstices and equinoxes for this very reason; they’re able to bring forth active, refreshing energy to propel you into a new time of year. With Libra season on the horizon, the spiritual meaning of the 2022 fall equinox is all about centering interdependence, so prepare to spend a lot of quality time around other people.

As a cardinal air sign, Libra energy is all about actively pursuing different ways to connect to other people through shared interests and perspectives. Since Libra is a sign ruled by Venus, the desire to unite with others can create the desire to be amicable and agreeable, just to keep the peace. This isn’t a time where you’ll be looking to indulge in conflict, but instead, you’ll be aiming to find common ground amongst your peers through mediation and reconciliation.

The sun will shift into Libra on Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:03 p.m. EST, marking the official beginning of the fall season. As Venusian energy is promptly introduced to the cosmos, everyone can expect to feel a noticeable shift toward prioritizing pleasure, creative expression, and socialization. However, since the sun is in the sign of its fall here, there may be challenges centering your individuality and independence during this season. Since Libra is a sign all about interdependence (and is the sister sign to Aries, the sign where the sun finds exaltation), there will be a strong desire to lean into your connections with others. This might be an ideal time to prioritize your bonds with other people, but the spiritual meaning of the fall equinox is all about learning how to find balance between your own identity and the identity of those around you, regardless of who may or may not like it.

Libra is interested in being liked, and aims to avoid conflict at all costs, even if it means abandoning your unique individuality. During the fall equinox, it’ll be important that you don’t leave yourself behind for the sake of being accepted by others. Think about it, if you have to make yourself easily digestible to be liked by someone, is that really a relationship you want in your life? Try to only engage in relationships now that allow you to show up as your authentic self, because all company definitely isn’t good company. The good thing is, you’ll definitely have a choice of who you want to surround yourself with, since this is one of the most social seasons of the year.

Restoring balance, harmony, and equality will be incredibly easy. There’s an effortless ability to see situations from another person’s POV during this time, making this a great time to resolve conflict with ease. However, since Mercury will still be retrograde in Libra on the day of the equinox, you may find that coming to a solution will be more of a challenge until Mercury stations direct on Oct. 2. If there’s a disagreement you’re aiming to resolve, allow yourself to collect as much information as possible, and try to see things from a fair standpoint. Libra is the sign of restoring justice, so rest assured that you’ll be able to reach a harmonious decision.