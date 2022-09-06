Your Mercury Retrograde Horoscope Will Change The Game This Fall

There’s a silver lining in the chaos.
It’s the time again. Mercury will station retrograde in Libra on Sept. 9, before reentering Virgo on Sept. 23. During this time, themes surrounding contracts and relationships (Libra) are bound to come up for review. Once Mercury reenters Virgo, conversations and details will also resurface.
Until Oct. 2, here’s what every zodiac sign can expect from Mercury retrograde fall 2022:
Are you holding space for your significant other(s)? Whether it be via acts of service or the ability to compromise, this Mercury retrograde is challenging you to put your ego to aside, and check-in with your partners.