Things will never be the same as it was. It appears that the moment Harry Styles has been seemingly manifesting for years has finally arrived: A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is on its way. The new line, playfully named the Gucci HA HA HA collection — a combination of Styles’ and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s first initials — features the kind of whimsy that fans of Styles’ dreamy aesthetic have gotten used to seeing from the pop star.

The collection doesn’t come as a surprise when you consider the fact that Styles has been something of a Gucci fashion muse for years. I’d say that the Harry’s House singer has been stepping out in ‘fit after ‘fit that hint at this collaboration as far back as 2017. Cue the swoon and play back the tape, because Styles has been teasing this Gucci collab with his entire aesthetic for years now.

What Is The Gucci HA HA HA Collection?

Glance quickly at the Gucci HA HA HA pieces shared on Gucci’s Instagram feed and you’ll come away with a very Styles-esque vibe. The collection is made up of traditional menswear separates, footwear, and androgynous accessories. There are playful necklaces, bright prints, and expertly tailored pieces with a touch of pop art flair. Vintage suiting is freshened up with patterned bow ties and silk neck scarves. Just when you might feel a bit overwhelmed by the retro of it all, there’s a bright lapel pin in the shape of a gummy bear with all of the candy’s glossy sheen.

All in all, it feels like Michele and Styles are delivering unto the people the aesthetic that Styles has been cultivating for the past five years or so.

The Harry Styles x Gucci HA HA HA Collection Release Date:

Fans of Styles and of fashion, in general, have a bit of a wait before they can shop (or, in my case, window shop) the Gucci HA HA HA collection, which will reportedly be available in October 2022. In the meantime, let’s investigate exactly how long Styles has been telling us, without telling us, that this Gucci collab was on the horizon:

Harry Styles’ 2017 World Tour Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During his debut tour as a solo artist, Styles wore a *lot* of Gucci. His suits were beautifully tailored and eye-catching enough for many folks to take notice, especially given the bold patterns. It was on this tour that Styles began to hint at his secret life as a fashionista and also began to toy with visual androgyny.

Harry Styles’ 2017 World Tour Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another suited moment from Styles’ 2017 tour showed off the kind of daring floral pattern that appears to be a major element in the Gucci HA HA HA collection.

Harry Styles in Gucci’s 2018 Tailoring Campaign Courtesy of Gucci Styles has appeared in many Gucci fashion campaigns over the years, but the 2018 Gucci Tailoring campaign seems significant in the context of the Gucci HA HA HA collection. From the details in the footwear to the layers of contrasting textiles, this whole vibe was the beginning of Styles’ high fashion aesthetic.

Gucci’s 2019 Cruise Campaign Glen Luchford for Gucci In the photos from Gucci’s 2019 Cruise campaign, Styles showed off the fashion house’s expert tailoring with an extra dose of whimsy, courtesy of a wee little lamb. The soft floral pop of his ascot and the lamb on his shoulders could have very well informed the pattern on this Gucci Ha Ha Ha suit jacket.

Harry Styles Attends The Met Gala With Alessandro Michele Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Pleasing founder attended the 2019 Met Gala with Michele in a gender-bending outfit that had the internet bending the knee to its new fashion king. The look was, of course, made by Gucci, and the moment signaled that Styles was ready to take on the fashion world by storm with Michele as his mentor.

Harry Styles Wears Gucci On The Cover Of Vogue In his cover shoot for Vogue’s December 2020 issue, Styles wore a Gucci gown and suit jacket. While Gucci HA HA HA doesn’t feature any evening gowns, it does subvert expectations by blending details traditionally found on opposite ends of the gender binary. In an Instagram post shared by photographer Simon 171, the femininity of a silk scarf and a wide-leg pant is worn with a traditional menswear suit jacket.

Harry Styles Wears Gucci During “Love On Tour” Styles has been on tour since 2021 and will continue to perform around the world through 2023. All of his custom performance ‘fits have been designed by Alessandro Michele and feature the retro vibes and androgynous detailing seen in the Gucci HA HA HA collection.

When Can I Buy The Gucci HA HA HA Collection?

Gucci HA HA HA will reportedly be available to purchase later this fall. In the meantime, you can get your Harry Styles fashion fix on Gucci’s Instagram.