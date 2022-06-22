Harry Styles’ Aesthetic Has Hinted At His Gucci Collab For Years
This collection seems truly meant to be.
Things will never be the same as it was. It appears that the moment Harry Styles has been seemingly manifesting for years has finally arrived: A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is on its way. The new line, playfully named the Gucci HA HA HA collection — a combination of Styles’ and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s first initials — features the kind of whimsy that fans of Styles’ dreamy aesthetic have gotten used to seeing from the pop star.
The collection doesn’t come as a surprise when you consider the fact that Styles has been something of a Gucci fashion muse for years. I’d say that the Harry’s House singer has been stepping out in ‘fit after ‘fit that hint at this collaboration as far back as 2017. Cue the swoon and play back the tape, because Styles has been teasing this Gucci collab with his entire aesthetic for years now.
What Is The Gucci HA HA HA Collection?
Glance quickly at the Gucci HA HA HA pieces shared on Gucci’s Instagram feed and you’ll come away with a very Styles-esque vibe. The collection is made up of traditional menswear separates, footwear, and androgynous accessories. There are playful necklaces, bright prints, and expertly tailored pieces with a touch of pop art flair. Vintage suiting is freshened up with patterned bow ties and silk neck scarves. Just when you might feel a bit overwhelmed by the retro of it all, there’s a bright lapel pin in the shape of a gummy bear with all of the candy’s glossy sheen.
All in all, it feels like Michele and Styles are delivering unto the people the aesthetic that Styles has been cultivating for the past five years or so.
The Harry Styles x Gucci HA HA HA Collection Release Date:
Fans of Styles and of fashion, in general, have a bit of a wait before they can shop (or, in my case, window shop) the Gucci HA HA HA collection, which will reportedly be available in October 2022. In the meantime, let’s investigate exactly how long Styles has been telling us, without telling us, that this Gucci collab was on the horizon:
Gucci HA HA HA will reportedly be available to purchase later this fall.