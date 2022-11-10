A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 9, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Uh-Oh: November’s Lunar Eclipse Will Disrupt Every Zodiac Sign

Eclipses are events that always occur in twos. (Think of them as one new and full moon.) October's solar eclipse in Scorpio brought forth powerful new beginnings regarding releasing fear, caution, and emotional control. The November lunar eclipse is preparing to finish the job, affecting every sign's desire for comfort, solace, and stability. Let's just say it won't exactly be peaceful at first.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Auras Help Explain Why They Split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially over, and it's almost like America's prom king and queen have split. Rumor has it Bündchen divorced Brady over his return to football. As an insider source told Page Six, "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is." To get some deeper insight into what went down, Elite Daily reached out to Mystic Michaela, a celebrity psychic and aura reader.

Kim, Kylie, & Khloé Wore 3 Different Versions Of The Same Nail Trend

If you've been waiting for Barbiecore nails to fade out because you can't stand bright pink, you're going to love balletcore nails — the soft, neutral trend recently adopted by the Kardashians.

So Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t “Have Any Interest” In Getting Married Again

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston — who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 — opened up about her private life, her "challenging road" with IVF, and her relationship status.

