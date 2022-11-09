Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Her “Challenging Road” With IVF

Jennifer Aniston got seriously vulnerable in Allure’s December cover story. During the interview, Aniston opened up about IVF and her struggles to get pregnant — and it was the first time she’s ever publicly shared that she hoped to be a mother.

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard sh*t, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she told Danielle Pergament, Allure’s contributing editor. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those sh*tty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f*cking care.”

When the interviewer seemed lost, Aniston clarified, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” Aniston knew her words were a surprise. “Yeah, nobody [knows]. All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide,” Aniston explained.

She took issue with the narrative the media created surrounding her not having children. Per the actor, “the narrative that I was just selfish” was painful. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

“I have zero regrets,” Aniston added. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”