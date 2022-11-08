Once the Kardashian-Jenners lean into a trend, you know said trend is primed for global domination. On Monday, Nov. 7, three members of the KarJenner clan rolled up to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards with balletcore manicures. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all wore slightly different takes on the pale pink, slightly prim aesthetic, which basically guarantees balletcore nails are about to become the next major winter nail look. Given that there are so many ways to pull off the look without sacrificing your favorite nail shape or manicure style, this is one manicure trend that’s easy to love.

If you’ve been waiting for Barbiecore nails to fade out because you can’t stand bright pink, you’re going to love balletcore nails. Despite their ballet slipper association, they’re not really very pink at all. Instead, balletcore manicures exist in the soft, neutral space between glazed doughnut nails and a nearly naked manicure that mimics your skin tone. The color — rosy, but desaturated — isn’t in the least bit twee and seamlessly blends with every imaginable aesthetic. Kim, Khloé, and Kylie all wore different looks to the CFDA Fashion Awards, and their pale, soft nails complimented each and every style.

Kim Kardashian’s Balletcore Manicure

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her balletcore manicure, Kim’s manicurist, Kim Truong, used GelBottle Inc™ gel polish in Silk on the SKIMS founder’s long, almond-shaped nails. The polish delivers more of a pink-toned glossy glow than a true coat of color, but the sheer shade is pure prima ballerina. Paired with the SKNN BY KIM founder’s classic Kardashian glam — contour, a smokey neutral eye, and a bit of gloss — the vibe was subtle, but still incredibly polished.

Kylie Jenner’s Balletcore Manicure

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie’s balletcore nails were a more dramatic take on the trend. Ultra-long and shaped between ballerina and almond, Kylie’s manicure was pinker and less opaque than sister Kim’s rosy mani without deviating too far from the flush of color that distinguishes balletcore nails from your average pink manicure.

Also done by Truong, who described Kylie’s nails as a “perfect sheer pink” in an Instagram post, Kylie’s balletcore mani was created using GelBottle Inc™ gel polish in Marshmallow, a pink, but still very sheer shade.

Khloé Kardashian’s Balletcore Manicure

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Unlike her sisters’ nails, Khloé’s mani wasn’t featured on Truong’s Instagram page, so it’s likely that the third-eldest Kardashian sister’s nails were done by her longtime manicurist, Chaun Legend. Her balletcore nails were the pinkest and spikiest of the bunch. Despite packing the most pigment, the shade on her long stiletto nails was still quite muted and a world away from Barbiecore brightness. In an Instagram Story Khloé posted from the event, you can see her nails still have that classic balletcore sheerness.

Three balletcore manicures done by two different nail artists can only mean one thing: Balletcore nails have snuck into the KarJenner collective consciousness and will soon be *literally* everywhere. Best book that salon appointment ASAP.