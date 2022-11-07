If Christmas Queen Mariah Carey is anyone to go by, the holiday season is in full swing. Taste-testing dessert recipes and wishlisting everything on TikTok are part of everyone’s daily activities at the moment. But before the festivities officially begin, the cosmos have one final *big* event in store: the November 2022 full moon lunar eclipse, which will disrupt every zodiac sign ahead of the most wonderful time of the year.

Eclipses are events that always occur in twos. (Think of them as one new and full moon.) October’s solar eclipse in Scorpio brought forth powerful new beginnings regarding releasing fear, caution, and emotional control. The November lunar eclipse is preparing to finish the job, affecting every sign’s desire for comfort, solace, and stability. Let’s just say, it won’t exactly be peaceful at first.

A lunar eclipse occurs during the full moon phase, when the sun and moon are in exact opposite signs. The eclipse affect is caused by Earth positioning itself between the sun and the moon, causing a shadow to be cast across the moon’s surface, which causes it to take on a reddish-orange hue. Eclipses are pretty rare events, only occurring about three to four times a year, so they tend to be pretty impactful events. Since lunar eclipses in particular resemble full moons, they tend to bring themes that were previously hidden to light.

Eclipses are usually stressful, so they don’t typically mark a time that calls for action. (Thank god there won’t be another impactful lunation like this until next spring.) Instead, sit back and pay attention to what the eclipse reveals to you.

When Does The November 2022 Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

At 6:02 a.m. EST on Nov. 8, the moon will illuminate the sky in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, bringing the desire for pleasure, security, and comfort to the forefront. Taking place square Saturn, however, tensions around this eclipse may include a fear-based mindset, as well as confronting limitations stemming from certain structures or boundaries you’ve upheld that are no longer serving you. While the moon is considered to be exalted in this sign, the desire to prioritize sustainability in a material sense may be met with some challenges, such as a scarcity mindset or a concern of not having your needs met. Since this eclipse will also be conjunct Uranus in Taurus, a certain level of upheaval may have to occur in order for long-term security to be implemented.

The North Node will also come into play, with themes surrounding what you’re being called to embrace more of being highlighted. Lean into the comfort, security, and the sustainability rooted in the material world. Letting go of any fears around not having your needs met is a major part of this lunation.

Here’s what every sign can expect from the November 2022 lunar eclipse:

Aries (March 21—April 19)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse will highlight your relationship to money, possessions, and resources, asking that you embrace the comfort and security that this area of your life provides you with. Since this eclipse will be conjunct Uranus and square Saturn, there may have to be some disruptions that take place in order for true sustainability to be established. Consider the relationship you have to your finances now, and what may need to change in order for you to feel comfortable and content. It may require you to inquire about a raise, make an important purchase, or sell something you’ve been struggling to part with. The good thing is, once you release fear, prosperity is bound to take its place.

Taurus (April 19—May 20)

The lunar eclipse on Nov. 8 will illuminate your first house of self, bringing awareness to your sense of independence and autonomy. You’ve recently been encouraged to embrace yourself in ways you haven’t before, Taurus, and while it may be uncomfortable now, you’re learning how to accept yourself wholeheartedly. Since this eclipse is conjunct Uranus and square Saturn, you may be up against some obstacles when it comes to old parts of your identity and how you’re publicly known, but it’s important not to let that stand in the way of honoring yourself. Leaving parts of yourself behind may not be easy, but it frees up space for the new and improved version of you.

Gemini (May 20—June 22)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will shed light on your 12th house of isolation, withdrawal, and mental health, prompting you to lean into solace, comfort, and rest behind closed doors. As the busybody of the zodiac, you’re very rarely in one place for long, but this eclipse is encouraging you to slow down in more ways than one. Forming a square to Saturn, you may have certain beliefs that are potentially clashing with the need to prioritize radical relaxation, so you may need to consider any self-limiting beliefs around taking a break. You deserve down time, Gemini — it doesn’t have to be earned.

Cancer (June 22—July 20)

As the lunar eclipse illuminates your 11th house of friends and social groups on Nov. 8, you’ll be encouraged to lean into the security and comfort that your alliances bring. As a natural-born caretaker, you jump at the opportunity to support others, but this eclipse is all about allowing your connections to console you in new ways. Since this eclipse will be squaring Saturn, you’ll be encouraged to leave fears regarding intimacy behind now, Cancer, and while these boundaries may have been implemented as a way to keep you safe, they may be preventing you from fully indulging in your social life. It’s a great day to spend time with a friend that’s comforting, stabilizing, and supportive.

Leo (July 20—Aug. 22)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will shed light on your career and public image, encouraging you to embrace the long-term stability and comfort that’s revealing itself now. Since this eclipse is forming a square to Saturn, however, you may have to let go of limiting business or personal relationships in order to fully lean into the security your professional life can bring. Now is not the time to let other people’s role in your life keep you from what you feel destined to do, Leo, and keep in mind that it doesn’t matter if they approve. There’s nothing wrong with prioritize your desires in this area — you are in full control of your reputation.

Virgo (Aug. 22—Sept. 21)

As the lunar eclipse takes place on Nov. 8, you’ll be called to lean into the comfort and solace that comes from your belief systems and world views. Since this lunation is square Saturn, you’ll be confronted with any limiting boundaries or structures that exist within your habits and routines, highlighting what may be standing in your way when it comes to embracing pleasurable spiritual beliefs. It’s essential that you don’t root your perspectives in fear, Virgo, and this eclipse may encourage you to rely on your personal truths. Now is a good time to seek wisdom, Virgo, and as the sign all about obtaining information, this eclipse is bound to be right up your alley.

Libra (Sept. 21—Oct. 22)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will highlight your desire for stability, comfort, and security when it comes to your shared resources. While autonomy is essential, this eclipse is encouraging you to lean into some of the resources that may come from other people. It’s okay to ask for help, Libra, in fact, there’s a plethora of assets that others are willing to share with you once you allow yourself to trust and lean into your intimate connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 22—Nov. 21)

As the lunar eclipse takes place on Nov. 8, your seventh house of relationships will be illuminated. Taking place in your sister sign, this lunation is all about leaning into the qualities you may find go against your natural characteristics, but are rooted in many of the same things. This eclipse is about embracing the comfort and security that your connections offer, but in order to fully indulge, you’ll have to leave your fears behind. Since this eclipse is square Saturn, pushing past doubts and limitations may be a challenge, but try to remember that what you ultimately seek is right behind those obstacles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21—Dec. 20)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio will highlight comfort, security, and pleasure regarding your work, habits, and health. It’s essential that your habits are centered in what feels good, Sagittarius, so if you’ve been overly limiting or restricting yourself, it may be time to loosen your grip. Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be a chore — it can be enjoyable, relaxing, and pleasant. Now’s the time to establish comfortable routines centered in fulfillment, instead of habits that make you miserable. It’s called self care for a reason.

Capricorn (Dec. 20—Jan. 19)

As the lunar eclipse illuminates your fifth house of good fortune, creativity, and fun on Nov. 8, you’ll be encouraged to lean into the activities that center around entertainment. As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, it can be easy to overlook the things that spark joy, but on this day, you’re being called to indulge in whatever it is that makes you happy — no matter how big or small. Since this eclipse is squaring Saturn (your chart ruler), you may feel the need to establish restrictions or limits now, but try to decenter those urges. This eclipse is all about embracing more of what feels good — so go enjoy yourself. You deserve it.

Aquarius (Jan. 19—Feb. 21)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to embrace the security and comfort that this area brings. While some disruption may have to take place initially, the place that you call home is where you’re able to lean into solace and pleasure. Saturn (aka your chart ruler) squaring this eclipse speaks to some self-limiting boundaries or restrictions you may have to address, but once you do, you’ll finally be able to exhale. It’s essential that you have a peaceful resting place, Aquarius, and while you may be hesitant to allow yourself to settle in, the peace in this area is definitely here to stay.

Pisces (Feb. 21—March 20)

The lunar eclipse in Taurus will highlight your third house of thoughts, ideas, and communication on Nov. 8, encouraging you to embrace the comfort and stability that your opinions and perspectives bring. As a Jupiter-ruled sign, you’re someone who’s incredibly knowledgeable, and it’s important that you allow yourself to use your voice. Don’t sell yourself short, Pisces — just because you may not be the loudest person in the room doesn’t mean that people aren’t eager to hear what you have to say.