The whirlwind nature of Scorpio season isn’t even close to over. Last month’s pre-Halloween solar eclipse had every zodiac sign’s deepest fears, drawbacks, and emotions on full display; while it offered a period of necessary release, it was far from comfortable. Since the next big lunation will be accompanied by similar themes, the November 2022 full moon total lunar eclipse will affect the same individuals (fixed signs) most — but in very different ways.

Scorpio is a sign all about resisting change, especially when it’s outside of one’s control. Since eclipses tend to thrust you into powerful upheavals, embracing these shifts amid Scorpio season hasn’t been, and will not be, easy for anyone. During the upcoming total lunar eclipse, every individual will be encouraged to lean into comfort, sustainability, and pleasure. But with the event taking place in Scorpio’s opposing sign of Taurus, it’ll deeply impact those with the same fixed modality.

A lunar eclipse occurs during the full moon phase, when the sun and moon are in opposite signs. The eclipse effect is caused by Earth positioning itself between the sun and the moon, causing a shadow to be cast across the moon’s surface. Eclipses only take place about four times every year; since they’re somewhat rare (the last lunar eclipse took place on May 16), they’re usually pretty impactful. Lunar eclipses, in particular, resemble full moons, so they tend to bring themes that were previously hidden to light.

Due to the unpredictability of eclipses, it’s not typically a time that calls for action. Sitting back and paying attention to what the eclipse reveals will serve you better in the long run.

When Does The November 2022 Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

At 6:02 a.m. EST on Nov. 8, the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will illuminate the sky, bringing the desire for pleasure, security, and comfort to the forefront of everyone’s consciousness. Taking place square Saturn, however, tensions around this eclipse may include a fear-based mindset, as well as confronting limitations stemming from certain structures or boundaries you’ve upheld. While the moon is considered to be exalted in this sign, the desire to prioritize sustainability in a material sense may be met with some challenges. Since this eclipse will also be conjunct Uranus in Taurus, a certain level of upheaval may have to occur in order for long-term security to be implemented.

This lunation will also take place along the North Node, so themes around what you’re being called to embrace more of will be highlighted. Now is the time to lean into the comfort, security, and the sustainability rooted in the material world. Letting go of any fears around not having your needs met is a major part of this lunation.

Here’s how fixed will be affected by the November 2022 full moon total lunar eclipse:

Taurus (April 20—May 19)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse will illuminate your first house of self, bringing the desire to prioritize comfort, security, and pleasure in your life, centered in your personal independence and autonomy. The challenges that may arise will stem from the need for upheaval when it comes to your sense of self — something you typically tend to resist. Consider this eclipse a rebirth period for you, even though the changes may not occur overnight. You’ll have to embrace change in a way you haven’t done before, and center yourself over every obstacle that stands in your way. You’re being called to lean into the stability that only you can provide yourself with. You’ll benefit in due time.

Leo (July 21—Aug. 22)

As the moon illuminates your 10th house of career and public image on Nov. 8, you’ll be called to lean into the longterm security, pleasure, and stability your profession has the potential to offer you. However, there may be some sudden adjustments that may need to accepted first, and you may find yourself up against some limitations or boundaries within your relationships. Regardless, consider what you’re seeking to build that will stand the test of time. There’s nothing wrong with craving a stable career, Leo, but it may require you to let go of what you may have envisioned it to look like.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 22)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will illuminate your romantic relationships, encouraging you to lean into the stability, comfort, and security that your connections offer you. However, you’ll be prompted to lean into the upheaval that may have to take place first, in order for you to maintain longterm sustainability. As a cautious, guarded water sign, you’re hesitant to lean wholeheartedly into your connections, but now is the perfect time to do so. In order to experience true intimacy, you will have to trust the people around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 21—Feb. 22)

As the lunar eclipse takes place on Nov. 8, your home and family life will be illuminated. You’re being called to lean into the potential for long-term security and comfort in this area, but not without addressing the fears or reservations you may have. Consider the ways you’ve been holding yourself back from embracing relaxation and pleasure to the fullest. You deserve to have a safe, comfortable place to call home, Aquarius, but it may require you to take a leap of faith. The good thing is, once the upheaval is out of the way, you’ll be able to settle into wherever you consider home to be with ease.