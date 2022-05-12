There’s A Rare Super Blood Moon On May 15 That’ll Shake 4 Signs To Their Core

Eclipse season is here, and it’s ready to take charge. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to disrupt your world a bit more than solar eclipses do, so while the solar eclipse in Taurus that took place on April 30 may not have brought forth too much uncomfortable change, the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 15, 2022 will definitely be a time of transformation for every zodiac sign, especially Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

As the fixed signs of the zodiac, these four signs will experience the May 2022 total lunar eclipse (aka Blood Moon or Red Moon) — which begins at 11:29 p.m. EDT on May 15 and ends at 12:53 a.m. EDT on May 16 — in the more fundamental areas of their birth chart, causing the effects of this powerful lunation to be felt much more for them than others. Since fixed signs prioritize comfort and stability, they tend to resist change, which can make the effects of the eclipse feel a bit more disruptive for them. Taking place in the fixed water sign of Scorpio near the South Node, the eclipse will encourage these four signs to loosen their grip over things they’ve maintained severe control over for quite some time.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty details of how the May 15 moon will affect fixed signs most, here’s what you need to know about this particular lunar event:

Shutterstock

If you watched Pixar’s Turning Red, then you may’ve recently searched “Red Moons,” which is another term for lunar eclipses or Blood Moons. Since the moon has no light of its own, it predominantly relies on the sun’s rays to be seen by those on Earth. But during a lunar eclipse, it takes on the light from the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to seemingly turn a shade of red, which is where the term “Blood Moon” derives from.

The May 15 moon is even more of a rarity, because it also happens to be a Supermoon. According to NASA, “A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full.” Since it’s closer to Earth, it can appear much bigger (or *super*-sized) than usual — up to almost 14 percent bigger, to be more precise.

As with every other full moon — including the recent Pink Moon, Worm Moon, Snow Moon, and Wolf Moon — the May full moon also has a nickname whose origin lies in Native American culture. According to TimeAndDate.com, this lunar event is referred to as the Flower Moon to “signify the flowers that bloom during this month.”

Now that you’re up to speed on all the meanings of the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse, here’s how it will affect fixed signs, specifically:

Taurus

You’ve been thinking a lot about identity and how you show up in the world since the solar eclipse in Taurus back on April 30, and this lunar eclipse will likely offer some deep insight into what you may need to release in order to really move forward. With the lunar eclipse on May 15 occurring in your seventh house of relationships and partnerships, it will prompt you to consider what you may need to release within your connections with others. Is there a mindset around partnership that’s been holding you back, or possibly a fear around letting go of a person you’ve outgrown? Whatever this eclipse brings up for you is sure to tie into these topics, so be sure to pay close attention to how you’re feeling while in the company of others during this time. It’s a great time to consider how the people you keep around you align with who you are as an individual.

Leo

On May 15, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio will prompt some releasing and endings to your fourth house of home and family, prompting you to consider how you can possibly let go of pain from your childhood, or a home lifestyle you’ve simply outgrown. Whether you’re relocating or your relationship with your family is a theme, you’ll definitely notice a need to loosen your grip on a need for control in this area. You’re not too big a fan of change that’s seemingly outside of your control, but you’ve also been itching for something new and different in your life for a long time. This eclipse is sure to align with you releasing what it is that’s been holding you back, so that you can move forward with the new opportunities coming your way within your career.

Scorpio

This eclipse is likely to hit you the hardest, but it’s long overdo. You have a tendency to rely heavily on self-control and privacy when it comes to your identity, but that’s been causing you to struggle making deep, intimate connections — something you’ll definitely be called to direct your energy toward this year. This lunar eclipse taking place in your first house of self is asking that you let go of the pain you’ve identified with for so long, because you deserve comfort, peace, and pleasure. You’ve found a lot of strength in overcoming difficulties, but they don’t define you. Allow this lunar eclipse to help you to release the parts of yourself that you’ve outgrown, so that you don’t carry them into your relationships.

Aquarius

On May 15, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio will illuminate your 10th house of career and public image, asking that you do some releasing or letting go in your professional world. There’s something you’ve been holding onto here, whether it be a role in your workplace, fear around being seen or acknowledged, or simply embracing a change in professional direction, and now is the time to loosen your grip and allow these changes to take place. As a Saturnian, you tend to stay in situations that bring you structure, but ultimately aren’t serving you, but now is the time to embrace the shifts you know have been a long time coming. You deserve a career that deeply fulfills you — you shouldn’t have to settle.