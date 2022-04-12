If You're 1 Of These 4 Signs, The Pink Moon Could Change *Everything*

When a full moon rises in the sky, you can feel the webs of intensity forming all around you. And as the tangles become tighter, your urge to break free increases. This turbo-charged moment of the 28-day lunar cycle tends to evoke abrupt endings and surprising twists and turns, upping the ante. When the moon reaches its roundest and plumpest state, it drips with emotion, tinging your heart with desire (but also, revenge). And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the most — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — this upcoming lunation could cause a climactic moment in your life to unfold.

Taking place on April 16 at 2:55 p.m. ET, the Pink Moon — which isn’t actually pink, FYI — will rise in balanced, beautiful, and brilliant Libra. This cardinal air sign is known for its association with justice and liberty, encouraging you to right your wrongs, settle the score, and bring forth the cold hard truth. However, let’s not forget this zodiac sign is ruled by Venus — planet of love, romance, and friendship — reminding you to take pleasure in the partnerships that play a role in your life. Libra is the sign that sits opposite of Aries in the zodiac wheel, and while Aries rules over the “I”, Libra rules over the “we”, so let this full moon show you how you navigate the mysterious dance between two partners.

This full moon could really raise the emotional stakes, because it will form a square with Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — heightening the power struggle that may be at play. Pluto is a planet that goes beneath the surface and searches through the darkest depths to find the truth. And when this full moon unfolds, some life-changing information may arise, *especially* if you’re one of these four zodiac signs:

Shutterstock

Aries: You’re Watching A Shift Unfold In Your Relationships

You’re taking stock of your relationships and where they stand on this full moon. In fact, you may find that a relationship is reaching a major turning point. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone with someone you love or recognizing that your relationship dynamic needs to change, you’re learning how to become a better partner and how to *choose* better partners.

Cancer: You’re Coming To Terms With What Your Heart *Really* Needs

This full moon is shining a light on your hearts deepest needs, because it’s taking place in your fourth house of family and domestic affairs. Prepare for revelations regarding your personal life, because you’re coming to terms with what you need in order to feel safe and sound in your corner of the world. You deserve to feel loved and understood in the place you call home.

Libra: You’re Becoming A New Person, So Embrace The New You

You’re not the same person you’ve been in the past and this full moon could prove it. Get to know who you are — outside of your relationships — because you are your own person. As this full moon in Virgo encourages you to embrace connection without sacrificing your independence, it’s time to make a bold move that reflects how much you’ve grown. You’ve come such a long way.

Capricorn: You’re Bracing Yourself For A Powerful Career Move

This full moon could reveal some pertinent info for you. After all, this full moon is taking place in your 10th house of reputation and publicity, encouraging you to put your best foot forward and show the world what you’re made of. This full moon is also causing a change to unfold in your career, so embrace whatever motivates you and inspires you to go after your dreams.