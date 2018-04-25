There's A Pink Moon On Its Way — Here's What It Means For You On A Spiritual Level

If you haven't heard about the upcoming Pink Moon on April 16, 2022, you have so much magic to look forward to. It's around this time of year that the color pink starts to infuse our world. Cherry blossom trees begin sprouting their delicate blooms, the clouds part to reveal vibrant sunsets, and the pop of the most positive color of all time can be found everywhere. If you were hoping that the full moon would be flushed in the light hue too, I'm sorry to disappoint, but the Pink Moon is not actually pink. But I can assure you that the spiritual meaning of the 2022 Pink Moon definitely won't disappoint.

The name "Pink Moon" has a similar origin as the "Worm Moon" we experienced last month. In order to understand what time of year it is, Indigenous Americans endowed each full moon with a beautiful name that evokes imagery from the season in which it occurs. Each tribe had its own names, hence the reason why it is also called the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Hare Moon, or Fish Moon. All of these moons conjure memories of April. Over time, colonial Americans adopted these names as well, and today, they're still just as important to our cultural consciousness.

The Pink Moon is specifically named after the reappearance of a dazzling set of flowers known as "wild ground phlox," according to Farmer's Almanac. These flowers drape over the green like a quilt of pink petals and it’s no wonder they inspired the name of the April full moon.

Hannes Kutza / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of The Pink Moon?

Spiritually, the Pink Moon always signifies rebirth and renewal. After a long, cold, gray, and miserable winter, the resurgence of the color pink is a revitalizing taste of beauty and joy. It serves as a reminder that life is a set of ups and downs, a cycle of hibernation and reawakening. The flowers may go away for a while but they always return, more beautiful than they've ever been before. Their color is appreciated in a new light, since we've all gone so long without embracing their poetic impact on our world.

According to Cherokee Billie, a renowned spiritualist, the Pink Moon "brings the stability and security to crystallize recent changes and make them permanent improvements." If you harken back to where you were a few weeks ago on the April 1 new moon in Aries, you'll be able to see how much you've changed since then.

Whatever intentions you set on a new moon always develop throughout the course of the waxing moon phase, until your desires blossom completely on the full moon. For example, if you made the decision to become a more positive person back then, you may notice how optimism has become an intrinsic aspect of your personality by the Pink Moon.

Since the Pink Moon occurs in Libra while the new moon occurred in Aries, this particular lunar cycle is immensely powerful. Why? Because the Aries-Libra axis represents who you are as an individual and how you navigate the partnerships that take precedence in your life. As this full moon shines a light on your allies and enemies, your lovers and friends, your mentors and colleagues, and every exchange that exists between you and another person, you’ll learn so much about how to strengthen the harmony in your life.

However, this energy may feel pressurized, thanks to the fact that the Pink Moon will square off with inhibiting and disciplinary Saturn. This may present you with obstacles as you work toward your goals, putting more on your plate. But as the Pink Moon forms a trine with passionate and driven Mars, you’ll have the energy to fight through your setbacks and reach the finish line.

When Is The 2022 Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon will reach its fullest form at 2:55 p.m. ET on April 16. Although the Pink Moon will unfortunately not look like a glowing pink fruit hanging in the night sky, its wonderful white light will lavish you with a reminder that no matter how ugly life may get, beauty is always right around the corner.