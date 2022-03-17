Disney+'s Turning Red Sparks Interest In This Rare Astrological Event

The phrase “turning red” just took on a whole new meaning. In the month since Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red premiered on Disney+, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the music (written by award-winning sibling duo Billie Eilish and FINNEAS), the captivating quotes about friendship, or the heartwarming story about mother-daughter relationships. Though I, for one, am personally interested in when the next Red Moon is in 2022, since that’s the only night Mei Mei would’ve been able to “cure” herself of her now-iconic — and, apparently, genetic — red panda transformation.

Though the Red Moon in Turning Red happened on the night of May 25, 2002 (you know, the same night as 4*Town’s big concert), it’s happening slightly earlier in the month this year; a whole week-plus, to be more accurate. And while it won’t be quite as special as it was in the family film — unless you know someone who’s trying to rid themselves of a centuries-old somewhat-blessing/somewhat-curse — it will certainly be something to look forward to if you’re a fan of the cosmos. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Red Moon, including why it’s called a Red Moon and when you can expect to see it:

Mawiead Alkaram / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

What Is The Meaning Of A Red Moon?

Red Moons, also known as Blood Moons or lunar eclipses, are very powerful lunations that take place roughly four times a year, occurring when the sun’s light is *eclipsed* in some way. When this happens, the Earth essentially moves in between the sun and the moon, preventing the light from the sun from reaching la luna, causing either a partial or a total lunar eclipse.

Since the moon has no light of its own, it relies heavily on the sun’s rays to fill it up. But during a lunar eclipse, it takes on the light from the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to seemingly turn a shade of red, which is where the term “Blood Moon” derives from. The next time we’ll be able to witness a Red Moon will be a total lunar eclipse, so the entire surface of the sun will be covered by the Earth.

When Is The Next Red Moon?

Similarly to the Red Moon in Turning Red, the upcoming total lunar eclipse will also be in May. The next time you’ll get to see the moon take on a reddish hue is on May 16, 12:14 am ET, when the very first lunar eclipse of the year will illuminate the night sky. The May 2022 Red Moon (or Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse, or even Flower Moon, whatever you prefer) will be taking place in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, meaning that this super-charged full moon is all about releasing an obsession with power and emotional control — something that this sign tends to struggle with.

The astrological house in your birth chart that’s governed by Scorpio is where you’ll notice a need to embrace change, but since this is a fixed sign, it may not be easy at first. Since eclipses essentially affect the moon (and the moon represents your emotions and your body), you’ll not only feel the eclipse on an emotional level, but on a physical level, too. Eclipses are the perfect time to do nothing and really allow yourself to let go of whatever it is that’s potentially holding you back. Be sure to check back in with the Scorpio-ruled house in your birth chart on Oct. 25, because that’ll be the next time an eclipse in Scorpio will take place, bringing some of the changes you may notice now full circle.

Turning Red is now available for streaming on Disney+.