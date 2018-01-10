The Lunar Eclipse Vs. The Solar Eclipse Actually Have A Lot In Common Spiritually

Remember where you were in the summer of 2017 around the time of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017? Well, I would suggest taking a look back in your calendars and emails around that time because the Jan. 31 total lunar eclipse is about to jog your memory in a major way. That's because the lunar eclipse vs. the solar eclipse actually have a lot of spiritual connections in common. The lunar eclipse isn't just marking the end of this month; it's marking the end of a six-month lunar cycle, which began on the new moon of Aug. 21, 2017 in Leo. The solar eclipse that occurred in Aug. 2017 was actually tied to a goal-setting new moon in Leo on the same night. On an individual level, that means the goals you were setting for yourself around this time will be coming to fruition by the full moon lunar eclipse, and if they don't, you might want to think about what's gotten in the way of that.

On a collective level, we might see a thematic return to some of what was going on at the time of the solar eclipse in Aug. 2017. Let me remind you: multiple hurricanes in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, white supremacists were marching on Charlottesville, and President Trump was refusing to condemn the racism behind their rally. I'm not suggesting that any of this is going to be happening all over again. What I'm saying is it's likely that on Jan. 31, there will be some progress made on the themes of that insane hot summer month, if not a complete reversal of these themes. Here's how I would suggest approaching this Jan. 31, 2018 full moon lunar eclipse.

Look back in your emails.

Think of this as an archeological dig into your past. If you return to your emails and you search the date Aug. 21, 2017, and four or five days after that date, you'll see correspondence which will give you clues about the steps you were taking around that time to further your goals. As I mentioned before, Aug. 21, 2017 was a new moon in Leo, meaning the themes were about stepping into the spotlight and claiming your power. New moons in Leo, and the full moon eclipse in Leo that is coming up demand us to make dramatic changes if what we want is a dramatic change.

Ask yourself what you've done to further your goals.

What have you been doing since Aug. 21, 2017 to lead you further toward your ultimate goal? What are the ways you've stepped into your power? What are the dramatic changes you've made to step more into the spotlight? Find out exactly what steps you've taken to encourage others to see you for your talents, to claim your power, and to have more pride in your abilities?

It's possible that you needed or wanted a raise, and in order to get that raise you might have been taking steps to set yourself up for success. The choices you've made over the last six months will be paying off on or on the three days surrounding the full moon lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, 2018. If you've been making choices that have actually lead you astray from your goal, you'll find those things are eradicated from your life.

Find out what's gotten in your way.

Finally, it's important to see what you still have left to do in order for you to be recognized for all of the above qualities. If it's fear that's gotten in your way, what are you afraid of? Financial insecurity, or financial changes, are often an inevitable evil you may have to undergo when you truly go for what you want, especially if it's a better job, or apartment.

If what you want is a better relationship, or children, or someone who is interested in marriage, you might need to take stock and ask yourself if the path your on is really going to get you there. You can't keep doing the same things expecting a different result, so in the time we have before the total lunar eclipse, I would suggest preparing yourself to make the necessary changes you need to make in order to set yourself up for success.