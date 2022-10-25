Ah, Scorpio season. It’s the only time of year when walking around in a scary mask is acceptable, and exploring abandoned haunted houses is widely considered to be a form of entertainment. When you think about it, there’s no better time of year for Halloween to take place, especially this year, considering there will be a powerful solar eclipse lighting up the night sky just a few days prior. As the sun and moon join forces in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, the upcoming partial solar eclipse will highlight everyone’s intense emotional needs and bring awareness to where each sign has been actively pursuing the need for control and dominance. Eclipses tend to be much heavier than your average new or full moon, so it’s bound to shake things up. Since four signs share the same modality as this lunation, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse will definitely affect them the most.

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, shielding the rays from the sun from reaching our planet. It’s considered a stressful time for the luminaries, since our natural light force is essential being obstructed. The good thing is, eclipses only take place about four times a year. The last time a solar eclipse took place was on April 30.

Considering the rarity of eclipses, they tend to affect us in major ways. Since the moon symbolizes our physical body, emotions, and nourishment, eclipses can be pretty draining events, especially since, this time around, the sun and moon will be conjunct the South Node. In astrology, the South Node is an ecliptic point all about releasing old patterns. As the sun and moon conjoin here on Oct. 25, there will be an intense need revealed regarding what you’re being called to let go of.

When Does The October 2022 Solar Eclipse Take Place?

At 6:48 a.m. EST on Oct. 25, the sun and moon will link up at 2 degrees of Scorpio, bringing powerful shifts to the forefront in everyone’s birth chart. Taking place conjunct Venus, this eclipse will also affect how you seek to connect and form relationships with others, especially since Venus will be in her detriment sign of Scorpio at the time of the eclipse. This could reveal fears surrounding intimacy, or skepticism around whether your emotional needs can be met. It’s a time when emotions you may have intended to bury may be revealed, which could come as a surprise to many. It’s best to address what comes up now instead of suppressing those feelings, regardless of how unsightly they may be.

Dani Ferrasanjose/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s how fixed signs will be affected by the October 2022 solar eclipse:

Taurus (April 19—May 20)

I hope you’re ready for some pretty intense shifts, Taurus, because the Oct. 25 solar eclipse in Scorpio is shaking things up for you in major ways. Conjunct Venus, your chart ruler, and taking place in your seventh house of relationships, this eclipse is revealing powerful themes around the need for control, fear, and scarcity within your dynamics with other people. In order for you to embrace your desire for connection and intimacy, you must first address any fears you may have when it comes to being vulnerable. It’s a great time to release anything you’ve been holding on to that’s been preventing you from deepening your relationships with other people.

Leo (July 20—Aug. 21)

On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will conjoin in Scorpio conjunct Venus, bringing awareness to your home, family, and private world. If you have any old wounds or fears pertaining to this area of your life, this solar eclipse will reveal them. Whether there’s a tense relationship between you and a family member, or you’ve been struggling to let go of a place you’ve called home for quite some time, this is an ideal time to work through some of those feelings. It’s important not to let fear or a scarcity mindset get the best of you, Leo. Letting go is an important part of growing and evolving.

Scorpio (Oct. 22—Nov. 21)

You’re experiencing some major revelations, Scorpio — more than any other sign. As the sun, moon, and Venus come together in your first house of self on Oct. 25, you’ll be called to take a look at your personal relationship to emotional control, unresolved feelings, and vulnerability. Your fear of change has possibly been keeping you stuck, and in order to effectively transform, it’s important that you face the parts of you that you’ve been trying to conceal. To effectively connect with others, allowing yourself to be seen is essential, and this eclipse is the perfect time to consider how you’ve been holding yourself back for fear of not being accepted. Trust yourself, and you can’t go wrong.

Aquarius (Jan. 19—Feb. 20)

On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will form a solar eclipse in your 10th house of career, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront in your professional world. Since this eclipse is taking place along the South Node, there’s likely something you’re being called to release in order to move forward: fear, the need for control, or old, unresolved emotions, to name a few. You may notice the need to release some pretty powerful feelings within your current profession, so instead of suppressing them, let them go. Bigger and better things are on their way.