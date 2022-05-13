With eclipse season in full swing, I’m sure you’ve felt emotionally charged over the last two weeks. The solar eclipse on April 30 brought up a lot of newfound feelings centered around comfort, security, and stability, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. The final eclipse of spring will bring many things to light that have previously been hidden, internally or externally. The spiritual meaning of the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse in Scorpio is all about letting go of anything that has expired in your life that you’ve been holding on to, so it’s safe to say that we’re ending things on an intense note.

An eclipse takes place when the one of the luminaries is being “eclipsed”: The moon blocks the sun’s rays from reaching the Earth during a solar eclipse; the Earth blocks the sun’s rays from reaching the moon during a lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to take more of an emotional toll on us because it’s similar to a full moon — the sun and moon are in exact opposite signs, and it also marks the end of the 28-day lunar cycle.

Taking place in a fixed water sign (Scorpio), this total lunar eclipse (aka Red Moon or Blood Moon), as it’s nicknamed due to its red glow) will ensure that emotions are at an all-time high. Scorpio tends to be a complex sign since this is a water sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy, but it’s also about emotional control, which is why the moon is considered to be in “fall” here. As the celestial body that assists you with emotional expression, the moon is far more cautious in Scorpio, making it challenging to open up about the heavy feelings that are being harbored. Since eclipses tend to coincide with great endings, this eclipse is about releasing the intense feels you’ve been clinging to.

Elliot Barnathan / 500px/500px/Getty Images

When Is The May 2022 “Super Flower Blood Moon” Total Lunar Eclipse In Scorpio?

This powerful lunation will be taking place on May 15, 2022 from 11:29 p.m. EDT on May 15 to 12:53 a.m. EDT on May 16, with a peak time of 12:15 a.m. EDT, when the sun in the fixed, grounded sign of Taurus exactly opposes the moon in Scorpio. As this takes place, the house Scorpio rules in your birth chart will be illuminated, asking that you consider what you’ve been holding onto in this area, and why. Oftentimes when we cling to something, it’s because we’re afraid that something better won’t come along, but that’s rarely the case.

Usually clinging to something that isn’t serving you will prevent what’s really meant for you from coming into your life, so this is the perfect time to loosen your grip and allow things to flow out of your life as they may. Since Scorpio is a sign that’s all about control, this may not be easy at first, but in the long run, you’ll be glad that you made the space in your life for new things better aligned with who you are.