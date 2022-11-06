It’s been a busy last few weeks for the cosmos, and things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Even though every sign is likely still reeling from last month’s partial solar eclipse in Scorpio, the final eclipse of 2022 is approaching, and it’s shaking things up in major ways. But, while eclipse energy is pretty difficult to ignore, the November 2022 full moon lunar eclipse won’t have as much of an effect on three zodiac signs.

Taking place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, November’s total lunar eclipse is calling for everyone to embrace comfort, security, and pleasure, but not without confronting what may be standing in the way. Eclipses tend to coincide with pretty powerful revelations, and since this time around a lunar eclipse will be taking place, it’s all about revealing what’s been hidden from view.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, moon, and Earth are each in alignment, causing the earth to “eclipse” the moon. A total eclipse this time around, Earth’s shadow will entirely be cast across the moon, causing the moon’s light to take on a reddish hue. Since eclipses only take place about four times a year, these events tend to coincide with some pretty powerful shifts. Eclipses are a time to rest and acknowledge what’s being revealed to you, and not necessarily a time to take any action. In fact, these potent lunations can cause you to feel a bit more drained than usual, so it’s a great time to prioritize solitude.

Taking place in Taurus alongside the North Node, this eclipse is all about leaning into comfort, security, and longterm sustainability, particularly in a material sense. Taurus is a sign that’s interested in maintaining consistent resources and necessities, causing this eclipse to prioritize every sign’s needs and desires. Everyone’s being called to embrace mindsets around pleasure, and indulging in your resources to the fullest instead of operating out of fear, which is what the solar eclipse in Scorpio highlighted. Now is the time to center your deepest desires, and trust that you’ll always have what you need, and then some.

When Does The November 2022 Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

At 6:02 a.m. EST on Nov. 8, the moon will illuminate the sky in Taurus, bringing the desire for pleasure, security, and comfort to the forefront of everyone’s consciousness. Squaring Saturn and conjunct Uranus, however, there are some obstacles that may need to be overcome before true solace can be established. Upheaval of outdates structures or boundaries may have to take place, and while it’s bound to be uncomfortable, it’s essential in order to establish the longterm reliability you’re looking for.

Maria D'Agostino / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Gemini (May 21—June 22)

As the eclipse illuminates your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal, you’ll be prompted to consider how you’ve been establishing longterm security and comfort within your self-care practices and mental health rituals. As the busybody of the zodiac, this eclipse is the perfect time to slow down and catch up on some rest. You’re someone who’s always seeking new ways to be mentally stimulated, but in order to enjoy those endeavors to the fullest, you have to get serious about how you recharge your batteries. Don’t be afraid to go MIA for a little while, Gemini. You won’t be missing out on much.

Virgo (Aug. 21—Sept. 22)

On Nov. 8, the lunar eclipse will illuminate your ninth house of spirituality, faith, and wisdom, bringing awareness to the newfound belief systems you may be incorporating into your life. As an earth sign, you’re all about remaining grounded — and the newfound philosophies you’ve been leaning into lately are all about longterm security and comfort. It’s a great time to indulge in any activities that allow you feel the most connected to what it is that you believe in. Use this eclipse as a time to consider what kinds of perspectives and opinions you may need to leave behind in order to embrace more peaceful and supportive ideals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23—Dec. 21)

The lunar eclipse on Nov. 8 will bring awareness to your sixth house of work, habits, and routines, asking that you consider how your daily rituals provide you with pleasure and comfort. If you’ve been engaging in habits that don’t prioritize feeling good in your physical body, this eclipse may bring some important shifts to the forefront for you. You may be called to let go of what’s familiar, in order to fully step into habits centered around fulfillment. It’s essential for you to enjoy the different ways you choose to nourish your body, Sagittarius, so if you’ve been exercising any overly rigid routines, it may be time to loosen your grip and tune in to what your anatomy is trying to tell you.