Let me take a guess: You’ve been feeling the need to gate-keep your energy lately. Considering the mysterious season of Scorpio — the fixed water sign all about emotional control — is in full swing, it’s not a big surprise that everyone’s been keeping their cards closer to their chest than usual. It’s even more on brand this year, because there’s a powerful solar eclipse culminating in the cosmos, intensifying everyone’s need for security, seclusion, and dominance. But, even though eclipses tend to be far more intense than your average new or full moon, three zodiac signs won’t be affected by the October 2022 solar eclipse as much as the rest. How lucky for them.

A solar eclipse takes place about two to three times per year, and occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, temporarily “eclipsing” the sun’s rays. It’s a stressful time for the luminaries (and for us), since the sun is our main light source, and the moon’s the celestial body that transfers light down to us. The last time a solar eclipse took place was on April 30, which means it’s been about six months since the last time this event took place. Because they’re somewhat rare events, this makes them all the more impactful, especially depending on the sign they’re taking place in (i.e. Scorpio, in this case).

What Is The Meaning Of The October 2022 Solar Eclipse?

This time around, the sun and moon will be forming an eclipse along the South Node, whereas the last eclipse was along the North Node. The nodes essentially determine the signs the eclipses will take place in, and whether they take place along the North or South Node makes a pretty major difference. When eclipses occur along the North Node, they tend to speak to where you’re noticing an increase in your life, whereas the South Node represents what needs to be released. Taking place along the latter, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio is all about letting go.

When Does The October 2022 Solar Eclipse Take Place?

On Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:48 a.m. EST, the sun and moon will link up along the South Node, accompanied by Venus in Scorpio. This eclipse is bound to reveal some important themes around how you aim to connect and build relationships with others, but since Venus is ultimately uncomfortable in this sign and being eclipsed, there’s bound to be some challenges that arise in this area. This eclipse could reveal fears surrounding love and intimacy, as well as hesitance around being open and vulnerable. Since this is a South Node eclipse, it’s all about letting go of the emotions that are causing your needs to be unmet, but this may not exactly be an easy task at first. Scorpio is a fixed sign, so there’s plenty of hesitation that comes up when change is required.

At least these three zodiac signs can say they will be affected by the October 2022 eclipse the least:

Aries (March 21—April 19)

On Oct. 25, the solar eclipse in Scorpio will occur in your eighth house of boundaries, shared resources, and secrets, bringing your awareness to some of the emotions you’ve potentially buried in this area. If you’ve been holding on to pain from your past, or a relationship that’s no longer serving you, now is the time to confront these emotions. It’s time to let yourself be vulnerable, Aries. It doesn’t make you any less independent. Running from your feelings will only keep you stuck, so shed whatever’s been holding you back from comfort, pleasure, and security.

Gemini (May 20—June 22)

As the solar eclipse forms in your sixth house of work, routines, and health on Oct. 25, you’ll be prompted to do some releasing when it comes to your habits and rituals. There’s been a sense of control that you’ve been working to maintain, Gemini. While discipline is essential, the way you’ve been aiming to be productive could be doing more harm than good. Consider some of the changes that need to be made. There’s nothing wrong with switching up your routine, especially if it’s no longer serving you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21—Dec. 19)

On Oct. 25, the sun and moon will link up in Scorpio, bringing awareness to your desire for control when it comes to your mental health and self-care habits. As the freedom-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re always looking to implement discipline when it comes to your inner world. On this day, you’ll be called to do some releasing when it comes to some of the habits that may not necessarily be serving you. Whether you’re in need of a social media break, or an emotional convo with your therapist, it’s a great day to do a mental check-in.