Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially over, and it's almost like America's prom king and queen have split. Rumor has it Bündchen divorced Brady over his return to football. As an insider source told Page Six, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.” Could the argument in question be Brady’s decision to un-retire? Maybe, but maybe it’s not that simple. "[The problems] are 10 years old,” another insider source told People. “This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them."

To get some deeper insight into what went down, Elite Daily reached out to Mystic Michaela, a celebrity psychic and aura reader. Auras are colored fields of energy that surround each person. Through them, Mystic Michaela can tap into your personality and what motivates you. When you meet someone and immediately notice a vibe, that's their aura you're sensing.

Mystic Michaela can see 10 colors: red, yellow, green, blue, purple, indigo, pink, turquoise, rainbow, and crystal. Just like fingerprints, no two auras are alike, and each shade and color combination has its own characteristics. In the case of Bündchen and Brady's former relationship, here’s what their auras can reveal about what might have led to their split.

Gisele Bündchen Has A Purple & Blue Aura

Purple auras are creative and charismatic and tend to gravitate toward the spotlight. Almost every entertainer has some purple in their aura, from J.Lo to Beyonce. Your friend who likes to dance on the tables? She's probably a purple aura, too.

“As a purple, [Gisele] found the spotlight young, and she was able to create a career out of the interest people had in her," Mystic Michaela explains. "But as she got older, her purple turned a bit more inward, and I feel her spiritual self is something she holds dear." Bündchen often shares her spiritual beliefs on social media, and Brady himself has even commented on them. “I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones, and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras,” he told CBS in 2019. He credited those rituals with helping carry his team to a Super Bowl win.

As for blue auras, they tend to be family-oriented and selfless. Once Bündchen became a mom and stepped away from the spotlight, Mystic Michaela believes she leaned more strongly into her blue. "With her blue aura, she feels extremely dedicated to family and the importance of keeping a peaceful flow within it,” Mystic Michaela says. “Blue auras are very protective of their home life and family connections.” In a 2018 ABC News interview, Bündchen told Robin Roberts, "When I became a mother, it really became my priority. I just wanted to be with my kids." She reiterated that sentiment in her divorce announcement, writing on Instagram, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

Tom Brady Has A Green & Blue Aura

Green auras tend to be incredibly intelligent and focused, and they are known for being logical, strategic thinkers. "[Tom’s] green aura has allowed him to focus and create a machine of a person," Mystic Michaela feels. "He learned to put on blinders to anything which didn't serve his immediate goals of being the best athlete he could be.” This strong-willed determination has led him to become one of the most successful athletes of all time.

While Brady also has a blue aura, he wears it differently than his ex. Blue auras are often focused on family and home, as Bündchen is, but they can also be swept up in people-pleasing. "As a blue, he needs to please others by doing a good job and making sure they are proud of him," Mystic Michaela says. She feels that Brady "absorbs the opinions and thoughts of others," which can either bolster him or not.

Up until now, Brady's green blue aura has helped him win one Super Bowl after another. But this season, Mystic Michaela has seen him play with an inauthentic red aura. An inauthentic aura, she explains, is when "someone wears an aura color that's not inherently theirs. It means they feel they cannot go through life as they are.” Red auras are natural leaders who work well under pressure and stress, and taking on this energy is one way to put on “armor” during a tough emotional time.

But unfortunately for Brady, this red aura isn’t reflecting his true talent and skill. "We’ve always seen Tom play with his soul,” explains Mystic Michaela. “His passion was evident in his athletic ability.” Brady could use his logical green and apply it to football with scientific rigor. “But now, because of his inauthentic red aura, it's looking more like work,” Mystic Michaela says. Perhaps this explains why the Tampa Bay Bucs haven’t been playing so well this season.

How Bündchen & Brady’s Auras Affected Their Relationship

During a 2021 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady revealed that after winning Super Bowl LV, Bündchen asked him, “What more do you have to prove?” At the time, Brady avoided the topic, giving her a hug. When Corden later asked Brady the same question, the quarterback said, “It’s not about proving it to others what you can do. It’s about proving it to yourself … I still have a chance to prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44.”

And while Bündchen has been a visibly loving and supportive wife throughout the years, cheering at the games with all her heart, it seems she just couldn’t do it anymore. “I feel like [Bündchen] couldn’t support [Brady] anymore in his quest to keep proving himself,” says Mystic Michaela. His blue aura needed her backing no matter what, but her no-BS purple aura didn’t agree. “She wanted to support him, but not in this repeated context of football.”

Bündchen’s past interviews hint at this. In the 2018 docuseries Tom vs. Time, she said, “When I met him in 2006, he said, ‘Listen, I’m just gonna play for 10 more years, and I’m gonna win one Super Bowl, and I’m gonna be happy’ … And now you’ve won two Super Bowls and it’s the end of the 10th year …. I was like ‘Woo hoo, let’s go! I’m ready.’ But then he’s like ‘No.’” Later in the series, Brady says, “My life is focused on football. It always has been, always will be.”

According to Mystic Michaela, sometimes greens can become too focused on work, neglecting everything else around them. Appearing on the Howard Stern Show in 2020, Brady confessed, “[Bündchen] felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house. … A season would end, and I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.' And she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take kids to school and do that?' That was a big part of our marriage that I had to check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams, too."

That tension likely took its toll on the relationship. “He saw that as her not being pleased with him,” Mystic Michaela feels. “And she saw his insistence to keep at his career as disengagement from his family. And in this way, they hit a standstill.”

Now, post-breakup, Bündchen seems ready to focus on herself again. In September, she told Elle, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.” But she continued, “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do … And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Says Mystic Michaela, “[Bündchen] has a lot of energy to give to others. She's very intuitive and passionate. As a purple aura, she knows that vibes don’t lie and that energy is a real thing that can be strengthened or weakened.” After years of giving her love and support to Brady, it looks like Bündchen is ready to step out on her own.

While the demise of their relationship is no fun, it’s encouraging to see a woman stand her ground and embrace her dreams with gusto. Will this mean more fashion spreads from the illustrious Brazilian bombshell? Let’s hope so.

