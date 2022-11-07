Here Are All Of Netflix's New 2022 Holiday Movies & TV Shows

Since the release of 2017’s A Christmas Prince, Netflix has turned its sights toward the holidays every winter. From hit films like Single All The Way to TV specials of regular favorites, like Nailed It!, the streaming platform has become one of the best places to find a holiday surprise. The latest batch of new titles set for Netflix’s 2022 holiday movies and TV shows promise that this season’s tidings will be no different.

Before 2017, Netflix treated November and December as the place for its awards contenders, not unlike the movie theaters. That’s still part of the overall plan; for example, November has a new season of perennial Emmy winner The Crown; December will feature the streaming premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

But in between the high-end stuff, there are also the comfort films fans crave. For example, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be a new animated take on the classic favorite, and like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, it will be doing the dual theatrical and streaming release for those who want to see it on the big screen before streaming over and over at home. Falling for Christmas and The Noel Diary starring Lindsey Lohan and Justin Hartley, respectively, bring the traditional TV movie holiday spirit of the season.

And, of course, there are yearly holiday specials for streaming TV favorites, like The Great British Baking Show: Holiday edition. This year’s specials (which were actually shown in the UK in 2021) will bring back viewer favorites, including 2018 Bake Off runner-up Kim-Joy and fellow baker Jon, and Hermine and Rowan from the inaugural 2020 Bake Off bubble season.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for the 2022 holiday season.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 17

Christmas With You

Friday, Nov. 18

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5

Monday, Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Christmas On Mistletoe Farm

Thursday, Nov. 24

The Noel Diary

Monday, Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Creature Cases

Christmas Full of Grace

Friday, Dec. 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, Dec. 6