Here's Your The Crown Season 4 Recap

Season 4 was a wild ride.
It’s been two years since The Crown Season 4 came out. Much has happened since then, including the passing of the series' main monarch IRL. With a new cast and a new decade to explore, here is the Season 4 recap you need before heading into Season 5.
The 1980s started with a fairytale wedding, but Princess Diana's innocence proved as confounding as Margaret Thatcher's political savvy. Liz II's other children’s marriages also worried her. Add a break-in and a Commonwealth calamity, and it was a rough decade.