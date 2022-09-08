On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced she’d been placed under medical supervision after her doctors become concerned about her health. Members of the royal family, including her son King Charles, as well as her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, reportedly rushed to be by her side.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the British throne in 1952 when she was just 25 years old. Just a few months before her passing, she celebrated her 70th year of service by throwing a weekend-long Platinum Jubilee celebration from June 2 to June 5. The event made her the first monarch to hold a Platinum Jubilee. Shortly after the festivities, the queen headed off to Scotland on July 21 for her annual summer vacation. She spent her final moments at the royal family’s estate at Balmoral Castle.

Following the royal family’s official announcement of the queen’s death, countless celebrities and politicians posted tributes on social media, including President Joe Biden, who shared a joint statement with First Lady Jill Biden on Twitter. He also ordered U.S. flags at half-staff.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” their statement read. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.”

They ended their statement by writing, “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, were among the politicians to issue statements in honor of the world’s longest-reigning British monarch. British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke out.

Elton John, Mick Jagger, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and many other celebrities also honored the queen on social media.

Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the monarch in 2006’s The Queen, said on Instagram, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”