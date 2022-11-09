Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t “Have Any Interest” In Getting Married Again

Jennifer Aniston appeared on Allure’s last-ever print cover for the magazine’s December issue. In the piece, published Nov. 9, the Morning Show star opened up about her private life, sharing her “challenging road” with IVF and talking about her relationship status. The actor, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, is currently single. And Aniston’s quote about getting married again is so real.

When the interviewer asked Aniston if she would ever tie the knot again, her response was a little complicated. “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” she told the outlet.

But that doesn’t mean the actor is closed off to the potential of falling in love. Aniston continued, “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

A little later in the interview, Aniston explained that her readiness to find a relationship comes after a period of working on herself. “I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light. I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid. I’m a very independent person. Intimacy has always been [an arm’s length away],” she explained.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Aniston added, “I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?”

However, now Aniston sounds like she’s comfortable with her work-in-progress status — and confident that she’s ready for a relationship. “I didn’t want to partner with someone until some of that work was done. It wouldn’t be fair,” she explained. “I don’t want to move into a house when there are no walls.”

The interviewer clarified Aniston’s statement, “You felt like you had no walls?” The actor confirmed, “It was terrible.” The silver lining? It sounds like Aniston has walls now — walls that she is proud of.