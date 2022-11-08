Elite Daily Newsletter: November 7, 2022
This week’s horoscope is prioritizing ~*pleasure*~, the KarJenners dressed up as Kris, and more.
This Week’s Horoscope Prioritizes ~*Pleasure*~
October’s astrology was chaotic. (A solar eclipse, Mars retrograde, and direct Saturn station in one week?? No thank you.) At least November’s astrology is off to a much better start, prioritizing your comfort and needs... but there’s a catch. READ MORE
The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her B-Day
Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians’ momager celebrated her 67th birthday over the weekend. The theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash: “Dress Up as Your Best Kris.” You have to see the KarJenners’ iconic Kris costumes, because they’re already meme gold. READ MORE
TRENDING
Hilary Duff Honored Ex Aaron Carter After His Death ❤️
Selena Gomez Responded To Rumored Feud With Kidney Donor Francia Raisa 😬
Are Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Engaged? Here’s The Latest 💍
Rihanna x Super Bowl? Yes. Rihanna x New Album? Hmm... 🤔
Is Love Really Enough To Make A Relationship Work? Love Is Blind Begs The Question
In Season 3 of Love Is Blind, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton wonder whether love is enough to maintain their relationship, revealing the difference between love and compatibility. READ MORE
Olivia Wilde & More Stars Were Spotted Wearing The Same Winter Accessory
A-list stars are bidding their elbow era goodbye. [REDACTED] were on full display during the 2022 LACMA Gala. The statement-making accessories were worn by stars like Olivia Wilde and Salma Hayek in a wild array of textures and delivered immaculate vibes. And that trend is... READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
Selena Gomez: “I Feel Like I’m Releasing”
“I’m Cold” Makeup Is Winter’s Answer To “Sunburn Blush”
A Night Out With Stas Karanikolaou
