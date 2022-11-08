A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 7, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

This Week’s Horoscope Prioritizes ~*Pleasure*~

October's astrology was chaotic. (A solar eclipse, Mars retrograde, and direct Saturn station in one week?? No thank you.) At least November's astrology is off to a much better start, prioritizing your comfort and needs... but there's a catch.

The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her B-Day

Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians' momager celebrated her 67th birthday over the weekend. The theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash: "Dress Up as Your Best Kris." You have to see the KarJenners' iconic Kris costumes, because they're already meme gold.

TRENDING

Is Love Really Enough To Make A Relationship Work? Love Is Blind Begs The Question

In Season 3 of Love Is Blind, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton wonder whether love is enough to maintain their relationship, revealing the difference between love and compatibility.

Olivia Wilde & More Stars Were Spotted Wearing The Same Winter Accessory

A-list stars are bidding their elbow era goodbye. [REDACTED] were on full display during the 2022 LACMA Gala. The statement-making accessories were worn by stars like Olivia Wilde and Salma Hayek in a wild array of textures and delivered immaculate vibes.

MORE FUN STUFF

