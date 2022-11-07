That's Hot
Opera Gloves Are *The* Winter 2022 Style Moment

A-list stars are bidding their elbow era goodbye.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Opera gloves were on full display during the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5. The statement-making accessories were worn by stars like Olivia Wilde and Salma Hayek in a wild array of textures and delivered immaculate vibes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Opera gloves aren’t just for the A-list. The accessory’s hashtag has over 3M views on TikTok and you can snag your own celebrity-inspired pair of opera gloves at a surprisingly affordable price point. Scroll on for leather, latex, mesh, and crystal opera gloves, as seen on celebs at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
