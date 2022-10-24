Colleen From Love Is Blind Isn't *Just* A Ballerina

Falling in love with a stranger through a wall seems impossible, but for Netflix, anything is possible. Love Is Blind hit the streaming service in 2020 and successfully captured everyone’s heart. The first two seasons of the show proved to be equally dramatic and sentimental, resulting in a couple successful marriages. With Love Is Blind Season 3 now on Netflix, will contestant Colleen Reed be one of the lucky ones?

Warning: Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 follow. Colleen came into the pods bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on her search for finding The One. Unfortunately, she had to kiss a few frogs before she found her beau. Initially, Reed took interest in the cowboy contestant Brennon Lemieux, but ultimately the sparks didn’t fly and Brennon admitted that he had found someone else he wanted to give his heart to. The rejection hurt, but Colleen tried again and hoped for a potential future with Cole Barnett, but her want for a “surface-level” relationship didn’t match with Cole’s search for something more meaningful.

After two failed attempts at finding love, Colleen finally hit gold when she let herself fall in love with Matt Bolton. Their temperaments are compatible and they seem to understand each other in a way that none of the other contestants do. So when Matt popped the question, Colleen was all too happy to say yes. And so, their adventure begins.

Let’s dive into the nitty gritty of who Colleen is and why she may end up being a great match for Matt.

Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed’s Real Job

The first thing you need to know about Colleen is that she is a ballet dancer. It’s a fact she’ll seemingly share within the first few minutes of meeting anyone and it never fails to wow her audience. “I’m a ballet dancer, so I’m very flexible and limber,” she told several contestants in the pods, and everyone was impressed. Not only has Colleen been dancing since she was a child, but also, she went to school to hone her skills at the Ballet Frontier in Fort Worth, Texas, and has since performed in several notable shows, like The Nutcracker.

What fans don’t know is that Colleen isn’t just a ballerina; she’s also a PR strategist for Fractl, a “proven organic search partner.” Colleen doesn’t mention it on the show, but according to her LinkedIn, she is a senior digital PR strategist.

Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed’s Instagram

On the show, Colleen boasts about being a people-person, and her Instagram reflects just that. Her social feed is a mix of her ballet career, parties with friends at her side, and solo snaps of her living her best life. More than anything, her Instagram proves that Colleen is exactly the fun, social, bubbly ballerina she is on Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed Facts

Colleen studied at the University of Oklahoma and graduated in 2018 with a BA in public relations and a BFA in ballet performance. The double major proves Colleen has some serious skills. Will finding a husband on a reality dating show be one of them?

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are streaming on Netflix now.